Russia Launches Record Number Of Drones At Ukraine In September - British Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian within September launched a record monthly number of one-way attack drones over Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

That's according to a report by the UK of Defense , referring to intelligence data, Ukrinform wrote.

"During September 2024 Russia launched over 1,300 One Way Attack Uncrewed Aerial (OWA-UAVs) into Ukraine. This represents the highest number of OWA-UAVs launched in a month since the start of the conflict. Based on current rates it is almost certain that Russia will surpass that number in October 2024," the report says.

AFU shot down 57 Russianovernight, 15 lost in area

The Ministry of Defense added that it is currently unclear whether Russia will be able to maintain such a pace until the end of 2024.

"However, Russia is almost certainly expanding its capacity to conduct large scale OWA-UAV attacks against Ukraine, supplementing Iranian supply with increasing domestic production," the report said.

The British ministry also drew attention to the fact that Russia utilizes its kamikaze drones against a multitude of targets,“particularly energy infrastructure, given their ability to strike deep into Ukrainian territory, maintaining pressure on the Ukrainian Air Defence system”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Ukraine's Air Force Command, in September, the enemy launched a total of 1,339 Shahed-type attack UAVs over Ukraine, of which 1,107 were shot down, and many were neutralized by e-warfare systems.