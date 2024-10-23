Parkview Dental Partners Acquires Breezy Dental

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cathay Capital-Backed DSO Expands Its Presence in the Gulf Coast

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkview Partners a leading Dental Support Organization committed to providing comprehensive management services to dental practices, announced the of Breezy Dental , a well-established dental practice located in Tampa, Florida. This strategic acquisition strengthens Parkview's position in the Gulf Coast region, enhancing its capacity to deliver high-quality patient care.

"We are thrilled to welcome Breezy Dental to the Parkview family," said Rene Sauerteig, CEO of Parkview. "This acquisition not only expands our presence in the region but also reinforces our commitment to partnering with established practices that share our values of quality care and patient trust. Dr. DiPiazza and his team have built an outstanding reputation, and we look forward to supporting them with the resources they need to thrive in today's evolving dental landscape."

Dr. DiPiazza shared his enthusiasm for the new partnership, saying, "Partnering with

Parkview allows us to maintain the personalized care our patients expect while benefiting from the operational and administrative expertise that comes with being part of a larger organization. We are excited about the future and the additional opportunities this partnership will bring to our practice and patients."

Dr. Liszewski, Chief Dental Officer and Founder of Parkview Dental Partners, shared, "Partnering with Breezy Dental is an exciting next step for our practice. Over the years, we've built a loyal patient base by focusing on personalized care, and this partnership will allow us to continue that mission while bringing in new resources to further improve the patient experience.



As part of Parkview, Breezy Dental will now benefit from a full suite of support services such as financing, accounting, marketing, human resources, revenue cycle management, and recruitment. These resources are aimed at enabling the practice to prioritize clinical excellence and patient care, free from the challenges of daily administrative tasks. Parkview has a proven track record of partnering with dental practices to provide best-in-class support and operational efficiency, enabling practices to grow and succeed in a competitive marketplace.

About Parkview

Parkview is a dentist-founded dental growth & management partnership that is decidedly different from corporate DSOs. Based in Sarasota, Florida, our mission is to support likeminded dentists who want to focus on providing clinically excellent care and a great patient experience, while we provide the highest level of operational support and opportunities for professional growth.

For more information visit:



About Cathay Capital

Cathay Capital is a global private equity and venture capital investment firm supporting healthcare, technology and consumer companies throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. The firm helps middle-market companies and startups navigate opportunities for growth, international expansion, and sustainable transformation. Cathay is the partner of choice for companies aspiring to lead markets and make a positive impact. Its platform connects people with global reach and local expertise – from investors and entrepreneurs to management teams and leading corporations – to share knowledge, the tools to scale and to transform businesses.

Founded in 2007 with a strong entrepreneurial heritage, Cathay Capital now manages more than $5.5 billion in assets. It has made over 250 investments in verticals including healthcare, technology, and consumer from offices in New York, San Francisco, Paris, Munich, Berlin, Madrid, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Singapore.

For more information, visit: .

Media Contact:

Rene Sauerteig

Chief Executive Officer

Parkview Dental Partners

Phone: 404-386-1898

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cathay Capital

