Brazil’S Economic Ranking To Drop Then Climb Through 2028

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Monetary Fund released new projections showing Brazil's changing position among world economies. Brazil will drop to tenth place globally in 2024, despite stronger economic growth than initially expected.



Brazil's will grow by 3% in 2024, surpassing earlier predictions of 2.1%. The stronger US dollar, which gained 17% against the Brazilian real, affects Brazil's global ranking.



Canada will move ahead of Brazil, pushing South America 's largest economy down one position. The economic landscape shows promising signs for Brazil beyond 2024.



The country will regain its ninth position by overtaking Canada in 2027. Brazil will then climb to eighth place in 2028, surpassing Italy, and maintain this position through 2029.



The most dramatic change comes from India's remarkable ascent through the rankings. Currently the world's fifth-largest economy, India will overtake Japan by 2027.







The following year, India will surpass Germany to become the world's third-largest economy. The United States and China will retain their positions as the world's largest economies throughout this period.



While India shows impressive growth, the gap between these top two economies and the rest remains substantial. The Brazilian economy demonstrates resilience amid global challenges.

Brazil's Economic Growth and Influence

The country's tax revenue reached R$203 billion ($36.25 billion) in September 2024, setting a new record for the month. These figures suggest underlying strength in Brazil's economic fundamentals.



Brazil continues to lead South American economies by a significant margin. The country's economic performance influences regional trade patterns and investment flows throughout Latin America. This position strengthens Brazil 's role as a key player in emerging markets.



The IMF's projections through 2029 show Brazil maintaining its position among the world's ten largest economies. This stability reflects the country's diverse economic base and growing domestic market.



Brazil's economic trajectory suggests continued influence in global economic affairs. The shifting global rankings highlight changing power dynamics in the world economy.



Emerging markets, particularly in Asia and Latin America, reshape traditional economic hierarchies. These changes create new opportunities and challenges for international trade and cooperation.

MENAFN23102024007421016031ID1108810434