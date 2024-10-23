María Corina Machado Calls Out Lula And Petro For Failing To Obtain Election Records

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) María Corina Machado has strongly criticized Brazilian President Lula da Silva and Colombian President Gustavo Petro's continued requests for Venezuela's electoral records.



The Venezuelan opposition leader called their approach "absurd" during her recent interview with Colombia's Blu Radio.



The controversial Venezuelan presidential election took place on July 28, sparking immediate concerns about electoral integrity.



Machado points out that three months have passed since the election, yet Maduro's refuses to release official documentation. The opposition claims to hold original copies of electoral records that demonstrate widespread irregularities.



President Lula da Silva and President Petro maintain diplomatic efforts to resolve Venezuela's political crisis. However, Machado revealed that Maduro's government won't even answer their phone calls.







Their attempted neutral position has faced growing criticism from Venezuelan opposition forces. Machado emphasized that the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) already possesses the authentic electoral records.



These documents have circulated internationally, making further requests for official records unnecessary. The opposition leader stressed that continuing to pressure Maduro's regime for these documents proves pointless.



Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico have attempted to broker solutions to Venezuela's ongoing political crisis. These countries have neither recognized Maduro's claimed victory nor explicitly supported opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.



González Urrutia currently lives in exile in Spain while maintaining his claim to electoral victory. The standoff between Venezuela 's government and opposition forces continues to challenge regional stability.



Machado's criticism highlights growing frustration with international mediators' approach. The opposition maintains that further dialogue about electoral records only serves to legitimize Maduro's contested victory.

