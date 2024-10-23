Women In Leadership Connecting For A Sustainable Future: ECCKSA Event Powered By DHL

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

The European Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (ECCKSA) proudly hosted the 'Women in Leadership – Connecting for a Sustainable Future' event today, powered by DHL. This initiative highlights the growing role of women in leadership across the Kingdom, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030. The event brought together diplomats, leaders, policymakers, and key stakeholders to promote gender diversity, empowerment, and inclusion across all sectors of society.

Sue Donoghue, Vice-Chair of ECCKSA and CEO of DHL Saudi Arabia, highlighted the critical initiatives that DHL is undertaking to support women's leadership and strengthen their roles in the workforce.“Women in leadership play a vital role in driving positive change and shaping a sustainable future. Their unique perspectives, skills, and contributions are essential for fostering innovation, diversity, and inclusive decision-making, creating a stronger and more resilient world for all.”

A key highlight of the event was the panel discussion titled“Women in Business: Connecting for a Sustainable Future,” where experts debated strategies for deepening economic ties and achieving gender diversity. This discussion provided valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities women face in leadership roles across various sectors.

The European Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia continues to support initiatives that foster inclusion and contribute to the economic prosperity of both regions.

The European Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (ECCKSA) is the first European Chamber of Commerce in the GCC region, supported by the European Union. It is dedicated to enhancing economic and business ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the European Union.

ECCKSA leverages its strong governmental relationships to facilitate market access for member companies, ensuring fair opportunities for both European and Saudi businesses. Its sectoral committees address various industry-specific and overarching issues, offering key insights and recommendations to improve European business market access and contribute to the long-term economic prosperity of Saudi Arabia.

Tags#ECCKSA #EU