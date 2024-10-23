Get Your Glow On With Essence's Must-Have Picks For A Luminous Fall Look

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) This October, level up your glow game with essence! From color-shifting lipsticks to glossy eyes, these are the must-haves to get that perfect glow-up-whether you're looking to steal the spotlight or keep it effortlessly chic this season.

1.

META GLOW COLOUR CHANGING LIPSTICK



A lipstick that's a total trick

and

treat! This pH-reacting formula creates a unique shade of soft pink that enhances your natural lip color. The bullet design of this lipstick with its sheer finish and confetti-like look, it's as fun as it is functional. It's literally your lips but so much more cuter.

2.

META GLOW MULTI-REFLECTIVE LIPGLOSS



What shimmers like the stars on a dark night? This non-sticky multi-reflective gloss brings sensational sparkle and a 3D-like shine that'll have your lips looking juicy and at the same time be comfy and gentle on your lips. Wear it solo for a sheer glow or layer it over your fave lipstick for max impact. Either way, your lips are about to steal the show.

3.

dewy EYE GLOSS liquid shadow



Dewy is in, and we're here for it. This weightless, non-sticky liquid shadow gives your lids that glossy, editorial-style look. Want to double the fun? Use it on your cheeks for a stunning wet-look highlight. It's the multitasker you didn't know you needed.

This October, own your glow with these essence must-haves! Whether you're vibing with the color-changing magic of the lipstick, turning heads with the sparkling lipgloss, or making your eyes pop with that glossy shadow – essence has got you covered.