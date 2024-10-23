Explaining: N.Korean Troops At Putin's Service, Fighting Abuse In Medical Commissions, Moscow's Willingness To Pursue War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

NORTH KOREAN AT PUTIN'S SERVICE

According to Ukrainian defense intelligence (HUR), the first North Korean may appear on the Kursk front as early as October 23.

▪





The total number of North Korean soldiers sent to Russia could reach 12,000 troops.

▪





North Korea's involvement in the war against Ukraine is a challenge posed to the world by two dictators in Moscow and Pyongyang.

▪





The participation of North Korean soldiers in Russian aggression is a significant escalation that disproves the Kremlin's lies about Russia's readiness for negotiations.

▪





Ukraine will make every effort to stop the aggression on the battlefield. North Korean soldiers will be destroyed, just like all others who have taken up arms against Ukraine.

▪





Ukraine calls on its foreign partners for a decisive response.

▪





The cooperation between Russia, North Korea, and Iran is a complex challenge to the international order that requires effective protection.

FIGHTING MISUSE IN MEDICAL AND SOCIAL EXPERT COMMISSION

On October 22, a series of decisions were made at the National Security and Defense Council meeting regarding the situation with the Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) and abuses by officials.

▪





The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) uncovered a significant number of cases of abuses and officials receiving false disabilities.

▪





Complete pensions and other benefits audits will be conducted for all officials who received disability groups without justification.

▪





A decision has been made to eliminate the system of medical and social expert commissions and to digitize the processes of disability determination.

▪





Even in the conditions of full-scale war, Ukraine continues to resolutely fight against corruption and abuses by implementing systemic reforms.

▪





By speculating on the issue of corruption, Russian propaganda distorts reality to demoralize Ukrainian society and discredit Ukraine in the eyes of international partners.

MOSCOW WANTS THE WAR TO CONTINUE

Mutual cessation of strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure by both Ukraine and Russia could be an important step towards de-escalation. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with the Financial Times.

▪





Achieving such an agreement could signal Russia's readiness to end the war.

▪





It is known today that Russia continues its missile terror and is preparing strikes against Ukraine's nuclear power facilities.

▪





The continuation of strikes on civilian objects in Ukraine, as well as the involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war, indicates that Moscow seeks to prolong the war.

▪





The only effective way to stop the war lies in implementing Ukraine's Victory Plan, which will deprive the aggressor of the opportunity to continue hostilities and compel Moscow to pursue a path of honest diplomacy.

▪





Implementing the Victory Plan requires strong support for Ukraine from international partners in the political, military, and economic spheres.