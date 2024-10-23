India makes allegations that Canadian government ‘smearing’ it for ‘political gain’

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions, the Indian of Foreign Affairs summoned the Canadian envoy on Monday and announced its decision to withdraw its high commissioner and other diplomats from Canada, citing a lack of confidence in Ottawa’s commitment to their security. This development comes in response to perceived targeting of Indian diplomats by the Canadian government, which India claims is part of a broader strategy to smear its reputation for gain.



New Delhi's rebuke follows a diplomatic communication from Canada indicating that Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner, were considered persons of interest in an ongoing investigation. In its statement, the Indian Foreign Ministry asserted that it reserves the right to take further action against what it described as "latest efforts of the Canadian Government to concoct allegations" against Indian officials.



The roots of this diplomatic conflict can be traced back to remarks made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last September, in which he alleged that India was involved in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader. Nijjar was killed in British Columbia and was a prominent advocate for the Khalistan movement, which seeks to establish a separate nation-state for Sikhs within India. The allegations have sparked a bitter row between New Delhi and Ottawa, with India firmly denying any involvement and demanding evidence to support Canada’s claims.



Despite multiple requests for clarification, the Canadian government has reportedly failed to provide any evidence substantiating Trudeau's allegations, prompting further frustration in India. The Indian Foreign Ministry characterized Canada’s accusations as "preposterous" and attributed them to the political agenda of Trudeau's administration, which it claims is focused on "vote bank politics."



This diplomatic spat underscores the fragility of relations between India and Canada, particularly concerning issues related to the Sikh diaspora and separatist movements. As both nations navigate this contentious situation, the potential for further escalation remains a concern, with India firmly standing by its stance while expressing its displeasure over Canada’s handling of the matter.

