India plans on establishing new missile testing range

(MENAFN) The Indian has announced the establishment of a new missile testing facility in Andhra Pradesh, situated along the eastern coastline of the country. This proposal received the green light from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which is chaired by Prime Narendra Modi, according to reports from the news agency ANI. However, specific details regarding the timeline for the project remain undisclosed.



The missile testing range will be located in the Nagayalanka region and is expected to facilitate the testing of a variety of tactical missile systems. These will include surface-to-air missile systems, anti-tank missiles, and several other defense projects currently under development in India. Sources have indicated that this initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the country's defense capabilities.



The announcement comes at a pivotal moment as India’s premier agency for weapon development, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), is making significant strides in creating a range of new missile systems. Among these projects are Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (SHORAD), which are designed to offer close air defense to safeguard ground forces and vital assets from aerial threats. The new developments also include man-portable anti-tank guided missiles, quick reaction surface-to-air missile systems, and a vertically launched short-range air defense system.



Currently, India’s most prominent missile testing facility is situated on Dr. Abdul Kalam Island, previously known as Wheeler Island, off the coast of Odisha. This facility has been instrumental in testing various indigenous missiles, including the Agni, Prithvi, BrahMos, Astra, and Nirbhay systems.



The establishment of the new missile testing range is expected to bolster India's defense infrastructure and enhance its capacity to conduct missile trials effectively. As the country continues to advance its missile technology, this facility will play a crucial role in supporting the testing and development of new systems, thereby strengthening national security and defense readiness.

MENAFN23102024000045015687ID1108810245