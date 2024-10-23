M31 Once Again Ranked Among Forbes' Asia 200 Best Under A Billion List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HSINCHU, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M31 Corporation (M31), a leading global developer of silicon intellectual property (IP), has once again been recognized by the prestigious magazine Forbes Asia. M31 has been ranked in the "2024 Forbes Asia Best Under a Billion" list, highlighting the top 200 small and medium-sized publicly listed companies in Asia.

This ranking identified the 200 most growth-driven, well-managed, and profitable small and medium-sized enterprises from over 20,000 publicly listed companies with annual revenues below $1 billion across 16 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

M31 Ranked in Forbes Asia 200 Best Under A billion

Each year, Forbes releases a list of the best small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and M31 has once again stood out among numerous companies, becoming one of the 20 Taiwan enterprises to make the list this year. This not only fully demonstrates M31's strong operational capabilities and excellent corporate governance, but also makes it the company with the highest gross margin among the listed companies.

As the sole Asian IP company on the list, M31's selection further solidifies Taiwan's competitive position in the global IP market.

Amid geopolitical and inflationary that have slowed growth in the Asia-Pacific, M31 achieved double-digit growth despite last year's global semiconductor downturn. This year, the company has been actively pursuing strategic partnerships with global semiconductor giants while continuing to focus on R&D for Foundation IP and High-Speed Interface IP using advanced process technologies of 8nm and below. Moreover, the company has also made breakthrough progress to 2nm process technology, capable of meeting the demands for high-efficiency computing in global markets such as AI, 5G, high-performance computing, and automotive electronics.

At the same time, M31 continues to be committed to improving its ESG performance, demonstrating the dedication to sustainable operations by publishing the first-ever 2023 Sustainability Report and earning the distinction of being ranked in the top 5% of the Corporate Governance Evaluation for three consecutive years. This achievement signifies full recognition from regulatory authorities of M31's outstanding performance in governance integrity, enhanced information transparency, and promotion of sustainable development.

Lynne Chen, M31 Chairman, stated, "M31 has been selected as one of

Forbes' "Asia's Best Under a Billion" list for two consecutive years. This is undoubtedly the best recognition of the company's operation and further highlights Taiwan's leading position in the IP field in Asia, motivating us to keep moving forward in a rapidly changing market. M31 will persist in creating a model of corporate profitability and sustainable development, actively fulfilling corporate social responsibility while promoting steady company growth. Moving forward, M31 will work hand-in-hand with business partners to adopt proactive sustainability strategies, further strengthening the company's long-term competitiveness in the global market."

