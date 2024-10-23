UK To Allocate About USD 155M For Maritime Coalition For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom will allocate an additional 120 million pounds (about USD 155 million) to support the Coalition of Maritime Forces and Capabilities for Ukraine.

“The UK will provide an additional GBP 120 million for the Maritime Capability Coalition and is looking for partners to co-finance the of hundreds of maritime unmanned and surveillance radars to protect the grain corridor,” the statement said.

It is noted that the funding is being allocated against the backdrop of increased Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure in the Black Sea.

In addition, the United Kingdom and Norway are seeking about USD 130 million to co-finance the Maritime Coalition.

Within its framework, Ukraine has already received dozens of all-terrain amphibious vehicles and raiding boats, hundreds of anti-ship missiles, and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition.

As Ukrinform previously reported, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned of a threat to global food security from Russia due to increased attacks on Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

On the evening of October 7, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile attack on Odesa's port infrastructure, killing a Ukrainian citizen and injuring five foreigners.

On October 14, Russian troops again fired a ballistic missile at Odesa. Two civilian vessels were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on the port of Odesa.

Photo: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF UKRAINE