Podar Pearl School Named No. 1 Indian School In Qatar In Global Rankings By Education World

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Podar Pearl School has achieved a significant milestone by being named the No. 1 Indian School in Qatar under the Education Unites World Initiative, as recognised by Education World's Global School Rankings 2024-2025.

These prestigious awards honour top in the EW India School Rankings, the world's largest and most comprehensive school ranking survey, evaluating over 4,000 Indian schools. This remarkable accomplishment underscores the school's dedication to excellence in education and its commitment to fostering a nurturing and innovative learning environment.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition. This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our staff, teachers, parents, and everyone who contributes to the growth of our school. I am grateful for their relentless commitment to excellence and for helping us create an environment where students thrive,” said Principal of Podar Pearl School, Dr. Maneesh Mangal.

President of the school C. Muhamed Nizar, added,“This award is a testament to the visionary leadership of our management, the dedication of our expert educators, the support of our parents, and, most importantly, the brilliance of our students. We remain committed to providing a world-class education that empowers our students to excel.”