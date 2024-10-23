Cold Chain Packaging Market To Surpass USD 85 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cold Chain Packaging size is expected to register 10% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by rising demand for perishable goods.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cold Chain Packaging was valued at USD 27.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 85 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

This growth is largely fueled by the increasing consumption of perishable goods such as fresh produce, dairy, meat, and seafood. As consumer preferences shift toward fresh and high-quality products, especially in urban areas, the demand for advanced cold chain packaging solutions that ensure the freshness of products during transportation and storage is rising significantly.

One of the key industries driving this market is pharmaceuticals. The growing production and global distribution of temperature-sensitive drugs, including vaccines and biologics, have heightened the need for reliable cold chain packaging solutions that can maintain specific temperature ranges and ensure product efficacy and safety during transit.

The cold chain packaging market is segmented by material, with categories including paper & cardboard, plastic, foam, metal, and composite materials. Among these, the paper and cardboard segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. Paper and cardboard materials are increasingly preferred due to their sustainability and cost-effectiveness. Offering both insulation and protection, these materials provide an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional plastics. Additionally, innovations in paper-based packaging are enhancing their thermal performance and recyclability, aligning with consumer demand for eco-friendly solutions and regulatory compliance.

In terms of end-use industries, the cold chain packaging market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others. The food & beverages sector is expected to dominate the market, with revenues projected to exceed USD 27 billion by 2032. This segment is particularly focused on packaging solutions that preserve the quality and freshness of perishable goods like fruits, vegetables, dairy, and frozen foods. The growing consumer demand for fresh, organic, and ready-to-eat products drives innovation in cold chain packaging technologies that help extend shelf life and maintain safety.

Regionally, North America cold chain packaging market held the largest share in 2023, accounting for over 35%. The U.S. is a key contributor, with a robust pharmaceutical sector and increasing consumer demand for fresh, organic food. The rise of e-commerce, particularly in online grocery shopping, also boosts the need for advanced cold chain packaging solutions across the region.\

Cold Chain Packaging Market Players

Companies including Sonoco Thermosafe , Pelican , Cold chain Technologies , Softbox , Cryopak , Envirotainer AB , Sofrigam are some firms working in cold chain packaging industry.

The cold chain packaging market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecasts in terms of revenue (USD million) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Material



Plastic



High-density polyethylene (HDPE)



Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Paper and cardboard



Corrugated cardboard



Kraft paper

Coated paper

Foam



Expanded polystyrene (EPS)



Polyurethane foam

Polyethylene foam

Metal Composite materials

Market, By Packaging Type



Insulated packaging

Temperature-controlled packaging

Active packaging

Passive packaging

Reusable packaging Others

Market, By End-Use Industry



Food & beverages



Dairy products



Frozen foods

Perishable goods

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals Others

