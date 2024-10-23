Rawdat Al Faras Center Supports Projects To Breed Houbara Bustard

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Environment and Climate Change continues its efforts to support private project owners in the field of captive breeding of the Houbara bustard, for enhancing the conservation of endangered species.

The Office for Natural Reserves confirmed that the Rawdat Al Faras Centre for the Breeding of the Endangered Houbara Bustard seeks to increase the number of projects for the production and breeding of the Houbara Bustard in the Qatar.

Many support services including technical and advisory services, and organising training and educational courses are being provided for enhancing knowledge of its production and breeding methods.

The Ministry provides an integrated package of incentives and initiatives targeting citizens wishing to establish private projects to produce and breed the Houbara bustard, including providing unified proposals, models and designs for building and establishing projects to breed this bird, in addition to providing advisory services, food feed, therapeutic and preventive materials and birds for production, under the supervision of experts specializing in this field.

The project owners are required to allowing Rawdat Al Faras Centre team to visit the project at any time upon request, to verify the quality of the breeding process and the general cleanliness of the place.

They are also needed to maintaining the cleanliness of the site and providing the necessary protection, veterinary care and nutrition for the Houbara.

The office stressed that the project owner must record the hatching data of the eggs and submit it to the office upon request.