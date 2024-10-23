SUILAMA (SUILAMA), A Meme Coin Sensation, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted SUILAMA (SUILAMA) for all BitMart users on October 18, 2024. The SUILAMA/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 08:00 (UTC).







What is SUILAMA (SUILAMA)?

SUILAMA (SUILAMA) is a fun and playful meme coin built on the SUI blockchain, designed to be a standout in the meme coin universe. With its charming llama-themed concept, SUILAMA blends humor and cryptocurrency to create a light-hearted yet engaging experience for its users.

As the“official unofficial” mascot of the SUI blockchain, SUILAMA invites the community to participate in a unique, no-nonsense project with zero taxes and a focus on transparency. The project boasts a total supply of 10 billion tokens, with LP tokens burnt and contract ownership renounced, ensuring a fair and decentralized ecosystem.

Why SUILAMA (SUILAMA)?

SUILAMA stands out for its simplicity and commitment to the community. With no taxes or hidden fees, it offers a transparent and fair platform for meme coin enthusiasts. The project's fun and humorous approach, paired with a renounced contract and burnt liquidity pool, provides security and trust for its holders.

As a rising star on the SUI blockchain, SUILAMA has the potential to become the next big meme coin sensation, appealing to both seasoned crypto users and new entrants looking for an entertaining yet solid investment.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About SUILAMA (SUILAMA)

Token Name: SUILAMA

Token Symbol: SUILAMA

Token Type: SUI

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 SUILAMA

To learn more about SUILAMA (SUILAMA), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!