Mother And Her Children Martyred In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two Children and their mother were martyred, and six others were in an Israeli missile strike targeted the Halawa family home in the Zarqa area, north of Gaza City, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Israeli warplanes waged violent air raids on the Jabalia camp and the Beit Lahia Project area in the northern Gaza Strip, in conjunction with intensive artillery shelling targeting populated areas, causing destruction of a homes and terrorizing civilians.

This escalation comes within the framework of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, where the death toll has so far reached 42,718 citizens, and 100,282 others have been injured, in an incomplete toll with thousands of missing people under the rubble.

