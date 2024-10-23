Doha Bank Launches Fawran On Qpay

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Doha is proud to announce the launch of Fawran for purchases, now available via QPay.

As the first and only bank in Qatar to partner with Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and offer Fawran for local transactions, Doha Bank continues to lead the way in digital payment solutions.

The new Fawran integration with QPay enables Doha Bank customers to make fast, secure online payments with selected merchants, including leading retailers in the fashion, electronics, and home goods sectors.

By choosing the Fawran option at checkout, customers can now enjoy a streamlined shopping experience, ensuring both convenience and security.

Fawran's payment process includes robust security measures, such as OTP verification, ensuring that every transaction is safe and protected.

Additionally, the speed and simplicity of the system allow customers to complete purchases in just a few steps, enhancing the overall online shopping experience.

Commenting on the launch, Dimitrios Kokosioulis, Deputy CEO, Doha Bank, said:“The introduction of Fawran on QPay represents another significant step in our journey towards enhancing digital payment solutions for our customers. As the first bank in Qatar to offer this service, we are proud to lead the way in providing faster, more convenient, and secure online payment options. This innovation not only simplifies the shopping experience but also reinforces our commitment to driving digital transformation in line with Qatar's national vision.”

Doha Bank invites customers to start using Fawran on QPay today by selecting the Fawran payment option during checkout for a fast and secure shopping experience.

For more details on how to use Fawran on QPay, visit our website or the QPay platform today.