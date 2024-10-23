Qatar Tourism, Moi To Create Ambassadors Of Qatar Programme To Enhance Visitor Experience

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism's Service Excellence Academy and the of Interior Training Institute have collaborated to create 'The Ambassadors of Qatar: The Road to Excellence Programme'.

The programme aims to elevate the visitor experience for tourists entering and exiting Qatar, across all entry points of the country, by enhancing the skills and knowledge of immigration officers.

The training programme spanned three days and concluded with 20 graduates. Through the programme, officers are reminded of the importance of their role as Ambassadors of Qatar, often providing the first or last impression to visitors. The trainees are equipped with the expertise to deliver exceptional service, fostering a seamless and enriching experience for all travellers. By emphasising effective communication, emotional intelligence, and cultural sensitivity, the aim is to empower officers to navigate diverse situations with professionalism, empathy and care.

The training programme is divided into five modules: Role of Immigration in Travel Experience, Mastering Effective Communication, Pursuit of Excellence, Emotional Intelligence and the final module is the Ambassadors of Qatar.

Acting Director of Tourism Development at QT Omar Al Jaber, said the programme is aimed at providing the relevant training to our tourism frontliners, the first people visitors encounter when arriving to Qatar.

Director of the Police Officers Institute, Colonel Nayef Mohammed Al Mannai said the course aimed to equip officers with advanced skills for engaging with visitors.