Grand Diwali Feast at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai: Celebrate the Festival of Lights with Exquisite Flavors

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, October 2024 – Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai is delighted to offer diners an enchanting Diwali-themed dinner buffet featuring a delightful spread of authentic Indian cuisine in celebration of the Festival of Lights. This special evening takes place on the first day of the festival (31 October 2024) amidst a vibrant setting adorned with traditional Rangoli art, Diyas, and stunning Diwali decorations.

The Diwali buffet promises to tantalize taste buds with a rich selection of both traditional and contemporary Indian dishes. Diners can indulge in a variety of savory vegetarian delights, including Vegetable Pakora, Panjabi Samosa, Aloo Simala Mirch, and Paneer Do Pyaza. For those seeking hearty non-vegetarian options, offerings include Mutton Laal Maas, Fish Goan Curry, and Methi Malai Chicken. To complete the dining experience, indulgent desserts comprising classic favorites like Gulab Jamun, Rasmalai, and freshly made Jalebi awaits.

Upon arrival, diners will be welcomed with complimentary Indian sweets in the hotel lobby, where they can enjoy intricate Rangoli designs and soak in the warm glow of Diyas, capturing the true essence of Diwali.

Michael Chan, General Manager of Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai, sharing his sentiments about the celebration, said: “We are delighted to bring the magic of Diwali to our hotel this year, showcasing authentic Indian flavors and a festive ambiance that reflects the beauty and tradition of this cherished Indian festival. We invite families and friends to come together and create unforgettable memories during this special time.”





MENAFN23102024005343011938ID1108809510