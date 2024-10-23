AMFI and SEBI jointly flag off Bharat Nivesh Run at Chandigarh during World Investor Week

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 1190 people participated in the marathon at Chandigarh Club Ground, 20th October 2024, Sunday:



Last year, AMFI organised a unique initiative ‘Bharat Nivesh Run’ - A 5 kms run to promote awareness and understanding of Mutual Funds in 5 cities which attracted over 6,000 participants for the physical run and an additional 1,500 for the virtual version



The World Investor Week is being celebrated in India from October 14 – 20, 2024 this year.

Following the resounding success of this inaugural Bharat Nivesh Run, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), under the aegis of SEBI, organized the second edition of the Bharat Nivesh Run on 20th October 2024. This unique initiative aims to spread Investor awareness about mutual funds and promote financial literacy across smaller cities, with runs organised in Chandigarh, Belagavi, Jodhpur, Jamshedpur, and Visakhapatnam.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) jointly flagged off the Bharat Nivesh Run at Chandigarh Club Ground.



Shri Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, Executive Director, SEBI and Shri Atul Kamdar, Senior Vice President, AMFI flagged off the run at Chandigarh. The run comprised 1190 participants in total. This overwhelming response reflects the growing awareness about importance of taking care of one’s physical health through exercise and safeguarding financial well-being by making informed investment decisions.



Mr. Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive of AMFI, said: “The Bharat Nivesh Run exemplifies our commitment to empowering investors across the country, particularly in smaller cities where access to financial education is often limited. We are thrilled to bring this initiative to newer cities this year and continue driving the message that financial planning is as important as maintaining good health. Through the run we are strengthening the society in both healthy and wealthy ways. We look forward to continued collaboration with SEBI and other stakeholders to further our collective mission of building a financially aware and resilient India.”









