Luxury Real Estate Market Continues Boom as Sustainable Priorities Loom

Dubai, UAE – 23 October 2024: ZāZEN Properties, a homegrown property developer in the UAE, cites that the UAE Central Bank’s forecast of 4.1% GDP growth in 2025 is driven by the country’s property momentum1. The luxury real estate sector has been a key contributing factor to this projection, especially as of late; in Q3, nearly 30% of interest in this segment came from Dubai itself, and 56% of interest was from those in the age range of 25-442. Madhav Dhar, COO and founding member of ZāZEN Properties, says Dubai’s luxury market will continue to play a starring role in the country’s growth, but an uptrend in residential buyers being more environmentally conscious will also be instrumental in the UAE’s upward trajectory.



This sentiment is exemplified by a recent report showing that 90% of UAE residents are willing to pay a premium of 2.3% for a residence that offers smart home technology features3, and further reinforced by market reports suggesting that the UAE smart home market will see its revenue reach $76.4 million this year before expanding to $113.8 million in 20284. Investors and end-users alike are ultimately in pursuit of convenience. ZāZEN Properties integrates features such as video conferencing systems across its developments, as there is a growing preference among homebuyers for sustainable and innovative design, with energy-efficient technologies and eco-friendly materials gaining popularity.5



Dhar explained: “UAE Net Zero 2050 is an initiative that’s made headlines for several years now, but the progress towards achieving this goal has never been more evident. According to KPMG, MENA’s built environment is currently seeing developers, regulators, and sovereign wealth funds inject $2 trillion of investment to nurture sustainability in the lead-up to 20356. This is being seen because the demand for sustainability is growing, and while these efforts are promising, real change extends beyond the financial contributions of these stakeholders—it also requires buy-in from all buyers in the market so that we can collectively adapt to the requirements of a greener future. Collectively, we’re approaching a stage where this is increasingly becoming the case, and all indications point to this no longer being just a trend but rather a way of the future.”



The demand for real estate in Dubai is far from slowing down. In fact, a spike in short-term demand for properties is underway with a recent market study of tenants showing that 66% of respondents plan to buy a home in Dubai over the next six months7. On the horizon, green building certifications such as LEED are becoming the new standard, with sustainable developments rising across the city8 and off-plan projects continuing to display dominance; this segment saw a 58.7% Year-over-Year (YoY) increase in sales in Q3 2024 when compared to the previous year9. ZāZEN Properties is contributing to this industry-forwarding change, with its latest development in Al Furjan currently under construction and due for completion in March 2026.



About ZāZEN Properties:



ZāZEN Properties is reimagining community living in Dubai. With a focus on crafting modern residences that prioritize high quality & community focused living spaces. The sustainable real estate developer is dedicated to fostering vibrant communities where people from all walks of life can grow and thrive.



The company's impressive portfolio showcases award-winning projects such as ZāZEN One in JVT and ZāZEN Gardens in Furjan, both of which have redefined standards in design and sustainability. Additionally, ZāZEN Gardens stands out as the UAE’s first LEED Gold certified residential project and has won the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year award, at the NDTV Ultimate Reality Awards. ZāZEN One has also similarly set a benchmark in the Jumeriah Village area, winning the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the year in 2022 and the Residential Real Estate Project of the Year 2022-2023 at International Property Awards. The ZāZEN brand has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Green Developers and was featured in the Top 25 Developers in the Middle East, and the Top 50 Developers in the GCC, in 2023 and 2024 by Construction Week.



Looking ahead, projects like ZāZEN Ivy, set to rise beside ZāZEN Gardens, promise to uphold this legacy, seamlessly blending modern design, quality, sustainability, and affordability. Drawing on a wealth of experience and expertise, ZāZEN Properties is committed to delivering excellence across all aspects of its developments with a clear mission: to build high quality, community focused, sustainable residential developments in established communities of Dubai, and adding value to Dubai’s residential landscape.



