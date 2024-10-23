Al Baraka Group Sponsors the Third Al Baraka Global Summit in London

(MENAFN- Albaraka Banking Group) Manama - Bahrain: Al Baraka Group announced its sponsorship of the Third AlBaraka Summit in London, scheduled to be held in London, United Kingdom, over two days on October 26 and 27 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel. This comes after its global sponsorship of AlBaraka Symposium in Medina and Al Baraka Summit in Istanbul.

It is noteworthy that the upcoming summit will be held under the title "Global Prospects for the Islamic Economy: A Path to a Sustainable, Ethical, and Innovative Global Economy".

This summit will focus on addressing the most prominent challenges and issues currently prevalent in the global economy and affecting the future paths of the Islamic economy.

This summit will host an elite group of leaders, thinkers, innovators and policy makers from various participating countries, to exchange experiences and viewpoints, in a way that strengthens relations of cooperation. It is a global meeting platform that enables developed and emerging countries to unify their strengths, resources and capabilities, and harness them for the benefit of building more sustainable future for all.

On this occasion, Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Baraka Group, stated: “We are proud of our continued efforts to globally promote and disseminate the values of the Islamic economy, in line with the visions and directives of our late founder, Sheikh Saleh Kamel, may God have mercy on him. We look forward to holding this summit in London, in order to consolidate the foundations and position of Islamic banking and the prosperity of its principles in the international arena. We hope that this summit will yield results that contribute to shaping a promising future for Islamic finance and economy.”

It is worth noting that the organization of the Al Baraka Summit in London will be under the global sponsorship of Al Baraka Group, in addition to strategic partnership with the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development.

Prestigious academic institutions are also participating in supporting this summit by presenting exclusive discussion sessions, namely:

• School of Economics, Finance, and Law, Anglia Ruskin University.

• School of Business, University of Dundee.

• Durham Centre for Islamic Economics and Finance, Durham University.

• Centre of Islamic and Middle Eastern Law, SOAS University of London.



The aim of these discussion sessions, in addition to the workshops included in the agenda, is to develop capabilities and skills, and explore deeper horizons for the development of the Islamic financial industry.

The year 1981 is considered the year of the launch of Al Baraka Symposium on Islamic Economics, which has become a jurisprudential and economic reference for the Islamic world, as it has contributed significantly to the development of Islamic economies from the jurisprudential and technical aspects, as many new economic and legal issues are reviewed for discussion by a group of senior scholars and jurists known on the Islamic level, with the wide participation of international experts in the field of Islamic business, economics and finance.





