DGHR organises third edition of Human Resources Forum for 2024

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) successfully organised the third edition of the ‘Human Resources Forum for 2024,’ aimed at fostering the skills and competencies of the local workforce and exploring the major global trends in talent management.



Held under the theme ‘Talent Management and the Future of Human Resources’ at the Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, the forum witnessed the presence of His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; His Excellency Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed AlFalasi, Director General of the DGHR Department; and Abdulaziz Khalid AlJaziri the Deputy CEO and Chief Operations Officer of the Dubai Future Foundation, and Mr. Awadh AlMur, the Chief AI Officer and HR Director at the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation. In addition, several department directors, section heads, and human resources specialists from various sectors within the Dubai Government also participated in this event.



The forum served as a significant platform for attendees to stay updated on the rapid advancements in technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI). It focused on exploring the future of human resources, while also addressing emerging trends and best practices that support the development of competencies and skills among HR professionals.



H.E. Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi emphasised the significance of the Human Resources forum as an integrated platform that showcases DGHR’s continuous dedication to raising the professional and intellectual capacities of the local workforce in addition to augmenting their knowledge and skills. H.E. added: “The forum further demonstrates the Department’s commitment to nurturing innovative talents and exceptional minds, which is in line with the strategic direction established by the Dubai government to develop a highly competent, flexible, and future-ready workforce. These initiatives support the vision and aspirations of Dubai’s wise leadership, further solidifying the city’s standing as the best place to work, live, and visit.”



“The third edition of the Human Resources Forum for 2024 sought to explore the realms of talent management and the future of human resources. It set forth an ideal platform for conducting meaningful discussions and exchanging ideas with the goal of understanding the trends and best practices for developing talented workers, improving their abilities, and expanding their knowledge horizons. Apart from enhancing their uniqueness, efficacy, and productivity, the Forum aimed to provide employees with a competitive advantage in the labour market during this AI era and rapid technological advancements. The Forum also focuses on exploring the means to leverage existing avenues to forge new pathways that promote development and progress,” H.E. added.



As part of the forum’s agenda, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi presented his remarkable and inspiring "Success Story of the Emirati Astronaut." H.E. recounted his historic six-month space mission, which further cemented the UAE’s position among the world’s leading nations in space exploration. This was the longest Arab space mission to date.



H.E. further emphasised the comprehensive vision of the wise leadership in endorsing the UAE’s space program as well as its belief in the capabilities and intellect of Emirati talents. Additionally, H.E. reiterated the leadership’s unwavering commitment to harnessing all available resources and support to foster the growth and development of knowledge and scientific expertise, ensuring that they effectively represent the nation.



In a session titled ‘Talent Management in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,’ Abdulaziz Khalid AlJaziri offered valuable insights into the future of talent management. H.E. highlighted the newest trends in talent management and the tremendous impact of AI in this field. At the beginning of his presentation, H.E. discussed the ways to harness AI technology and its potential for developing high-quality programs and projects. In addition, H.E. emphasised the need to harness AI to improve the capacities of human resources, talented individuals, and their skill development, broadening their knowledge and empowering them to successfully navigate present and future changes.



During a session themed ‘The Future of Talent Management: Preparing for a Digitally Powered Workforce,’ Mr. Awadh AlMur, the Chief AI Officer and HR Director at the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, shared insights into the upcoming trends of human resource preparation and the significance of equipping employees with the requisite knowledge and tools. He emphasised the crucial role of digital knowledge in preparing them for the competitiveness of the labour market. Additionally, Mr. AlMur highlighted the significance of cultivating a flexible workforce capable of effectively navigating rapid technological and digital advancements. This includes adopting new approaches to identifying and cultivating talent and intellectual capacities, while also meeting their needs and advancing their growth.



In a panel discussion titled ‘The Future of Human Resources and Talent Management,’ a panel of experts congregated, including Dr. Ebrahim Al Khajeh, the Division Director of Human Resources at Abu Dhabi Customs; Ms. Diala Jarar, Director of the Government Sector at LinkedIn; Ms. Widad Buhannad, the Director of Human Resources at the Public Prosecution; and Mr. Laith Najjar, Director of Transformational Projects in Human Resources Department at Oracle. During this discussion, the experts explored the future prospects within the human resource management sector, key practices in this industry and the structure of talent management procedures. They also emphasised valuable lessons acquired from current best practices that will shape the future of the human resources sector and its associated operations.



The forum serves as a testament to the Department’s unwavering commitment to empowering human resources and improving the capabilities of the workforce. DGHR’s primary objective is to cultivate specialised skills that foster advancements in the era of AI and promote worldwide innovation. This is vital for sustaining growth, maintaining competitiveness within the labour market, and adapting to the ever-evolving global changes.





