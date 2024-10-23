Media City Qatar Joins QMC At MIPCOM In Cannes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar marks its debut participation at MIPCOM 2024, the world's largest entertainment content market, held from October 21 to 24 in Cannes, France.

This global event provides an opportunity for Qatar's media hub leaders to engage with key international players, foster partnerships, and explore the latest trends.

During the event, Media City Qatar joins Qatar Media Corporation at an impressive booth to represent the country and engage with leading content creators and showcase the exciting opportunities for strategic partnerships in content creation and production across film, television, and digital media in Qatar. The focus is on highlighting Qatar's growing infrastructure and support for creative industries, offering a platform for collaboration and innovation.

Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, said,“By repeatedly stepping onto the world stage, actively engaging in key forums, conferences, and trade events - including our debut at MIPCOM 2024 in France - Media City Qatar continues its mission to invite content creators to Doha and turn our capital into a thriving hub for creative media collaboration, pushing the boundaries of content creation, post-production, and innovation. This is a critical step in driving the country's media industry toward the future we envision.”

Every October, MIPCOM is the most anticipated week for global decision-makers to compete for new series, source international production partners, and set the development agenda for the coming year and beyond. This year's edition is projected to be attended by over 11,000 delegates from more than 100 countries.