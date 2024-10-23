Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital expands services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital, part of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), has significantly broadened its service offerings and experienced an increase in patient numbers since its inauguration in 2022.

As HMC's second largest hospital, it is set to play a crucial role in accommodating services that will be relocated from Hamad General Hospital during its renovation phase.

Speaking to The Peninsula, senior officials from Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital discussed the various services and facilities that the hospital provides.

Dr. Ibrahim Fawzy, the Medical Director and Acting Chief Executive Officer, noted that the hospital has consistently enhanced its service portfolio since its establishment in 2022.

“The hospital opened in 2022 with the FIFA World Cup and it has showed a significant increase in the capacity,” he said.

Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital, he said, features 400 beds and is furnished with advanced facilities and specialized medical expertise, providing exceptional care for patients. The hospital is situated in the Tenbek region, positioned between Al Khor and Lusail.

From left: Dr. Rana Al Sayed, Dr Renan Elsadeg Ibrahem and Dr. Ibrahim Fawzy

“Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital works in collaboration with Al Khor Hospital to integrate the management of the northern part of the country and accept patients from Al Khor, Um Salal, Al Dayeen, Lusail, The Pearl and other areas. We also receive patients from all over Qatar from Al Wakra and Old Airport area for medical care,” said Dr. Fawzy.



Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital provides a comprehensive range of services across various medical subspecialties and surgical sub-specialties. These include general surgery, laparoscopic surgery, robotic interventions, as well as specialties in bariatric surgery, gynecology, urology, maxillofacial surgery, orthopedics, and numerous other fields.

In September, the hospital commenced its obstetrics and gynecology services, followed by the initiation of care for critically ill patients transported by the Ambulance Service in October. The hospital is equipped with a fully operational Emergency Department, an Intensive Care Unit, and a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

One of the operating theaters at Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital. Photo by Rajan Vadakkemuriyil / The Peninsula.

Senior Consultant Emergency Medicine and Acting Head of Emergency Department at Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital, Dr. Rana Al Sayed, said“We are receiving about 200 patients per day and we are ready to give them a very high quality services at the emergency Department. We are receiving all kinds of patients including minor traumas, we are open 24 hours daily and radiology and all sub specialty services are available on call to cover the emergency Department.”“We open the doors for the Ambulance Service on October 11. We have 12 resuscitation beds, equipped with updated and high specialised equipment to help us with really sick patients. We also have urgent care beds - 29 beds for male and 29 beds for female patients,” she added.

Dr. Al Sayed said that all patients present at the Emergency Department are triaged and directed for treatment according to their condition.

The Radiology Department at Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital has conducted over 26,000 medical examinations since the opening of the hospital, easing the pressure on radiology departments in other hospitals, particularly through advanced services like MRI under anesthesia, CT scans, and ultrasounds, said Senior Consultant Radiologist and Clinical Lead of Clinical imaging Department, Dr Renan Elsadeg Ibrahem.

She said that since the hospital opened, the radiology department provides all diagnostic and therapeutic services for patients referred from various departments and specialties, including emergencies and outpatient clinics, for all ages around the clock.