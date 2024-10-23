Baku Hosts Azerbaijan Microfinance Conference On Sustainable Growth And Innovation
Akbar Novruz
The annual Azerbaijan Microfinance Conference, organized by the
"Azerbaijan Microfinance Association" (AMFA) Public Union, is being
held in Baku under the theme "Innovative Solutions for Sustainable
Microfinance."
Azernews reports that the conference has
brought together key figures such as Jalal Aliyev, Chairman of the
Supervisory Board of AMFA, Jala Hajiyeva, Executive Director of
AMFA, Azer Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Economic Policy, Industry,
and Entrepreneurship Committee of the Milli Majlis, and several
other notable leaders, including Mammad Musayev, President of the
National Confederation of Entrepreneurs, and Orkhan Mammadov,
Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency.
International and financial organizations are also
well-represented, with participation from the Asian Development
Bank and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Panel discussions at the event focus on key topics such as the
current state of microfinance in Azerbaijan, global best practices,
digital transformation in microfinance organizations, cybersecurity
challenges, and risk management. These discussions aim to explore
how digital technologies can be integrated into microfinance,
address cybersecurity risks, and enhance financial inclusion
through better access to finance.
