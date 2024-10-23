Baku Hosts Azerbaijan Microfinance Conference On Sustainable Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The annual Azerbaijan Microfinance Conference, organized by the "Azerbaijan Microfinance Association" (AMFA) Public Union, is being held in Baku under the theme "Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Microfinance."

Azernews reports that the has brought together key figures such as Jalal Aliyev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AMFA, Jala Hajiyeva, Executive Director of AMFA, Azer Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Committee of the Milli Majlis, and several other notable leaders, including Mammad Musayev, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs, and Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency.

International and financial organizations are also well-represented, with participation from the Asian Development Bank and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Panel discussions at the event focus on key topics such as the current state of microfinance in Azerbaijan, global best practices, digital transformation in microfinance organizations, cybersecurity challenges, and risk management. These discussions aim to explore how digital technologies can be integrated into microfinance, address cybersecurity risks, and enhance financial inclusion through better access to finance.