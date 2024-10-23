Delhi News: M. Sc. Student At IIT Dies By Alleged Suicide In Hostel Room

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi news: An M. Sc. 2nd year student at IIT died allegedly by by hanging from a ceiling fan at his hostel on October 22, news agency ANI has reported. As per the report, the student, Kumar Yash , was from Deoghar, Jharkhand.





As per the report, the room was locked from the inside, prompting friends and IIT staff to break the windows to enter. It added that Yash's body is in the mortuary, and the family has been notified about his death.

The mobile crime team inspected the hostel room where the incident occurred, but no suicide note was found. According to the Yash's medical records, he had been undergoing psychiatric treatment.





A 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad (West), a police official as reported by PTI. As per the official, the girl, second-year student of BBA at Ghanshyamdas Saraf College, jumped from the 23rd floor of Triumph Tower off S V Road around 1.30 pm.

On October 21, a junior doctor died after allegedly falling off the third floor of hostel with his female friend at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) campus in Jharkhand, police said as reported by ANI. The incident was reported late night from the block number 4 hostel. The deceased identified as Akash was a second-year postgraduate student. The female who jumped along with him is hospitalised with injuries. "Both were admitted to the hospital. However, Aakash passed away after two hours. The female is out of danger but has suffered injuries on her shoulder. No life-threatening injuries as such," officials told ANI.

