Global Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market Forecast To Reach $109.65 Billion By 2028 With 8.0% Annual Growth

Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The water infrastructure repair technologies market is anticipated to experience substantial growth. It is projected to rise from $74.39 billion in 2023 to $80.74 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.5%. Contributing factors include aging infrastructure, urbanization trends, growing environmental concerns, challenges posed by water scarcity, and responses to natural disasters.

How Big Is the Global Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The market is forecasted to grow to $109.65 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.0%. The rise in smart infrastructure investments, private sector involvement, and decentralized water systems are driving growth. Prominent trends include remote inspection technologies, modular and hybrid infrastructure, resilience certification, and energy harvesting solutions, making infrastructure management more efficient and secure.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market?

Ageing water infrastructure is driving the demand for water infrastructure repair technologies. Systems older than 75 years are prone to leaking billions of gallons of potable water annually, creating an urgent need for infrastructure updates. Water utilities are increasingly investing in repair technologies to inspect pipelines, identify faults, and ensure long-term water supply sustainability.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market report are Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions, 3M Company, Suez SA, Core & Main Inc., Xylem Inc., Pentair plc, IDEX Corporation, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Uponor Corporation, Mueller Water Products Inc., Aegion Corporation, Thermax Ltd., Layne Christensen Company, Badger Meter Inc., Avanti International Acquisitions Inc, VA Tech Wabag Ltd., Aquatech International Corporation, GE Water & Process Technologies, Applied Felts Inc., AGRU America Inc., Innovyze Inc., Hawle Valves India Pvt Ltd., American Leak Detection Holding Corp, Brandenburger Liner GmbH & Co KG, Advanced Trenchless Inc., Primayer Limited, Electro Scan Inc., Infrastructure Repair Systems Inc., Atlantis D-Raintank LLC, Aqua Innovative Solutions Pvt Ltd., UEM India Pvt Ltd., Voltas Limited

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market Size?

In the water infrastructure repair technologies market, major companies are emphasizing product launches that provide end-to-end solutions to address water loss. These comprehensive and integrated approaches tackle all stages of related processes, ensuring effective problem resolution.

How Is the Global Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Flanges, Valves, Fittings, Pipes And Connectors, Couplings

2) By Repair Technology: Remote Assessment And Monitoring, Open And Cut-Pipe Repair, Spot Assessment And Repair, Trenchless Pipe Repair

3) By Application: Drinking Water Distribution, Wastewater Collection

North America: The Leading Region in the Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market?

Water infrastructure repair technologies encompass a variety of tools and methods for maintaining and repairing water systems. This broad category includes water supply, treatment, storage, flood mitigation, and hydropower, utilizing advanced technologies for inspecting, tracking, and maintaining critical pipeline infrastructures.

