Stubble Burning In Punjab, Haryana Led To 103-Unit Jump In Delhi AQI. THIS New Study Reveals How

Delhi AQI: A new study has found that stubble burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana have decreased since last year, yet Delhi's air quality continues to face seasonal challenges.

The air quality (AQI) in national capital was recorded 'very poor' at 349 as of 7 am on Wednesday, October 23, according to the pollution monitoring by SAFAR-India of the Union of Earth Science .

| Delhi AQI: Air quality at 'very poor'

Between 2019 and 2023, both Haryana and Punjab – key regions for stubble burning – experienced fluctuations in fire incidents, with considerable reductions in 2022 and 2023, according to a study by Climate Trends, a research-based environment consulting initiative.





Haryana police on Monday said they have arrested 14 farmers in Kaithal over the past few days for stubble burning in their fields amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.

On October 16, Supreme Court observed that nothing has been done by the Punjab and Haryana governments to take action against stubble burning .

The Climate Trends analysis indicates that fire counts in Haryana decreased from 14,122 in 2019 to 7,959 in 2023. In Punjab, fire incidents peaked in 2020 at 95,048 but dropped to 52,722 by 2023.



Districts such as Karnal and Kaithal witnessed remarkable decreases of approximately 86 per cent and 78 per cent, respectively. However, areas like Gurgaon, Mewat, and Jhajhar experienced increases in fire incidents, the analysis reads, it says.

The research used satellite data to monitor fire incidents in Punjab and Haryana and correlate that with Air Quality trends for 11 NCR cities, over the period from September 1 to December 31 between 2019 and 2023.