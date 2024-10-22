Prime Minister, GCC Envoys Reaffirm Strong Ties, Address Regional Developments
Date
10/22/2024 11:19:07 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Tuesday held a meeting with ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to Jordan, reiterating the strong ties between his majesty King Abdullah and GCC leaders.
Hassan also expressed mutual commitment to deepening cooperation across various sectors, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
During the meeting, discussions focused on regional developments, particularly on joint efforts to support the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.
They also discussed means to further enhance economic relations between the Kingdom and GCC countries.
Ambassadors of Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and the chargé d'affaires of the UAE attended the meeting.
MENAFN22102024000028011005ID1108808826
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.