Prime Minister, GCC Envoys Reaffirm Strong Ties, Address Regional Developments

10/22/2024 11:19:07 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Tuesday held a meeting with ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to Jordan, reiterating the strong ties between his majesty King Abdullah and GCC leaders.

Hassan also expressed mutual commitment to deepening cooperation across various sectors, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During the meeting, discussions focused on regional developments, particularly on joint efforts to support the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.

They also discussed means to further enhance economic relations between the Kingdom and GCC countries.

Ambassadors of Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and the chargé d'affaires of the UAE attended the meeting.

