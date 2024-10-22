Squirro And Recenso Services Announce Strategic Partnership To Transform Telecom Industry With Genai-Powered Insights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Announcing the Partnership Between Squirro and Recenso Services

The partnership combines both companies' expertise to empower enterprises with actionable insights, process automation, and enhanced efficiency.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Squirro , a global leader in AI-driven insights and analytics, and Recenso Services , a telecom consultancy specializing in program management, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at delivering enterprise-ready Generative AI solutions to the telecommunications sector. This partnership combines Recenso's consulting and delivery expertise with Squirro's enterprise-ready Generative AI technology to empower telecom enterprises with actionable insights, process automation, and enhanced operational efficiency.

Unlocking New Possibilities for Telecom Enterprises

Telecoms face a unique set of challenges, from optimizing network investments to improving customer acquisition and service innovation. The Squirro-Recenso partnership addresses these challenges by merging Squirro's GenAI platform, known for its Service Insights, Risk Insights, and Knowledge Graph capabilities, with Recenso's deep industry knowledge and hands-on consultancy and implementation approach.

Through this collaboration, telecom companies can benefit from streamlined workflows, faster decision-making, and reduced operational costs. For instance, Squirro's Knowledge Graph technology has already enabled significant operational improvements in the telecom sector, reducing mean-time to initial resolution by up to 92% through automated ticket workflows. Together, Squirro and Recenso aim to bring similar transformative benefits to a wider range of telecom enterprises.

Dr. Dorian Selz, CEO of Squirro, shared his excitement about the partnership, saying“We are excited to partner with Recenso Services to deliver GenAI solutions that meet the specific needs of the telecom industry. By combining our AI technology with Recenso's industry expertise, we can unlock new levels of efficiency and provide companies with the insights they need to optimize operations and drive ROI.”

Alberto Bellofatto, CEO of Recenso Services, echoed Dr. Dorian Selz's sentiment, adding that“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Squirro, which wholly aligns with our mission to help enterprises deliver successful programs faster. Combining our industry expertise and agile approach with Squirro's AI technology will help us to deliver innovative solutions that drive greater return on investment for enterprises across the telecommunications sector.”

Key Benefits of the Partnership

Insight-Driven Decisions: The partnership empowers customers in the telecom sector by facilitating access to actionable insights generated by Squirro's Enterprise AI Platform, enabling faster and more accurate decision-making.

Efficiency Gains: Through the partnership, customer-facing organizations gain streamlined access to tools that reduce ticket resolution times and streamline operations through AI-powered, knowledge-graph-informed workflows.

End-to-End AI Integration: Recenso's hands-on consulting ensures smooth implementation of AI, backed by Squirro's enterprise-ready generative AI technology.

Proven ROI: Squirro and Recenso Services have a proven history of delivering projects that drive significant operational efficiencies faster, for example, reducing mean-time to resolution of service tickets by 92%.

About Squirro

Squirro is a leading provider of AI-driven solutions, combining human intelligence with powerful AI to transform enterprise operations at scale. With a relentless pursuit of accuracy and reliability, Squirro drives enterprise success by enhancing decision-making, driving innovation, and delivering measurable business value, especially in heavily regulated industries.

About Recenso Services

At Recenso Services our sole mission is to help enterprises deliver successful programmes faster. Our people have practical experience and unique insights in delivering complex and difficult programmes across a range of sectors, including telecommunications, media and banking. We anticipate and address potential issues and bottlenecks to improve programme delivery success; helping enterprises achieve their transformation goals faster and cost efficiently.

For more information, visit: Squirro | Recenso Services

