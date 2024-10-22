Inspiring Symposium On“Promoting The Jiageng Spirit And Jointly Realizing The Dream Of National Rejuvenation” Held In Xiamen

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





On October 21, in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mr. Chen Jiageng (Tan Kah Kee), a symposium titled“Promoting the Jiageng Spirit and Jointly Realizing the Dream of National Rejuvenation” was held in Xiamen. The symposium focused on thoroughly studying and implementing the key messages from General Secretary Xi Jinping's speech during his inspection in Fujian. It paid tribute to the illustrious achievements and historical contributions of Mr. Chen Jiageng, while promoting the Jiageng Spirit and working together towards the dream of national rejuvenation. Zhou Zuyi, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People's Congress, and Wan Lijun, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Chairman of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese ACFROC), attended the symposium and delivered speeches. Zhao Long, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, presided over the event. Yu Weiguo, Committee Member of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress, Xu Yousheng, Deputy Director of the CPPCC Committee for Liaison with Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and Overseas Chinese, and Teng Jiacai, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, were also present at the symposium.







Zhou Zuyi, on behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, extended a warm welcome to the attending guests. He expressed sincere greetings to the descendants and relatives of Mr. Chen Jiageng and paid high tribute to people from all walks of life who have contributed to promoting the Jiageng Spirit. Zhou Zuyi remarked that Mr. Chen Jiageng, hailed as“the banner of overseas Chinese and the glory of the nation,” was a renowned patriotic overseas Chinese leader, entrepreneur, educator, philanthropist, and social activist, whose legacy is greatly valued by General Secretary Xi Jinping for the inheritance and promotion of the Jiageng Spirit. On the 140th anniversary of Mr. Chen Jiageng's birth, he responded to a letter from the Xiamen Jimei Alumni Association, expressing his hope that the vast number of overseas Chinese would carry forward the Jiageng Spirit, deeply cherish their patriotic feelings, remain dedicated to serving the country, and join the people of the motherland in tireless efforts to realize the dream of national rejuvenation.

Zhou Zuyi emphasized that, on this new journey in the new era, we should thoroughly study and implement the essential spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speeches made during his inspection in Fujian. We should learn from, inherit, and promote the Jiageng Spirit, allowing it to nourish the Chinese people and ensuring that the endeavors initiated by Mr. Chen Jiageng are passed down through generations. This, in turn, will gather tremendous strength for the construction of a strong nation and the grand cause of national rejuvenation. We should learn and promote Mr. Chen Jiageng's entrepreneurial perseverance, self-reliance, and pioneering spirit, daring to be the first, embracing challenges with determination to win, forging ahead with innovation, and striving to be a front-runner in high-quality development. We should guide private entrepreneurs to strive diligently, persist in industrial development, excel in their main businesses, uphold integrity, and act with perseverance, becoming vital forces in driving high-quality development. We should learn and promote Mr. Chen Jiageng's character of prioritizing the nation and the people, continuing to carry on his“great love” for the homeland, cultivating and practicing the core socialist values, and embedding the spirit of patriotism in the hearts of the people. Following Mr. Chen Jiageng's grand aspiration for national reunification, we should accelerate the construction of a demonstration zone for cross-strait integration and development, making new contributions to the great cause of national reunification. We should learn and promote Mr. Chen Jiageng's sincere commitment to caring for China's development and his dedication to education, placing education in a strategic position for priority development, emphasizing the integrated promotion of education, science and technology, and talent development while accelerating the establishment of a strong province for education. Leveraging Fujian's advantages of being a major province of overseas Chinese resources, it is important to attract overseas Chinese investment, pool overseas Chinese wisdom, gather overseas Chinese strength, extensively unite the overseas Chinese community, and guide overseas Chinese from Fujian to participate in the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Fujian.







Wan Lijun said that as the first chairman of ACFORC, Mr. Chen Jiageng dedicated his entire life to embodying deep patriotism, homeland affection, and aspiration to serve the country held by the vast community of overseas Chinese. He exemplified the deep love for the country, hometown, and family shared by overseas compatriots. In 2014, General Secretary Xi Jinping's reply to the Xiamen Jimei Alumni Association embodied the cordial care of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, for the vase community of overseas Chinese and for the work of ACFORC. The letter has pointed out the way forward for us in promoting the Jiageng Spirit and advancing the ACFORC's work on the new journey. Standing at this new historical starting point, federations of overseas Chinese at all levels should be guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, unite and lead the vast number of overseas Chinese and returned overseas Chinese and their relatives, and thoroughly study and comprehend the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's reply. By vigorously promoting the Jiageng Spirit, the overseas Chinese community can contribute to the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It is necessary to unite the vast number of overseas Chinese in jointly propelling the mighty force of Chinese-style modernization, which requires adhering to the political stance of overseas Chinese hearts aligning with the Party and striving in unity, carrying forward the fine traditions of loving the motherland and being attached to their roots, exemplifying the qualities of selflessness and public service, and fulfilling the mission of pursuing reform and innovation. Efforts should be made to promote the high-quality development of the ACFORC's work on the new journey, adhere to the Party's leadership, strengthen ideological guidance, support the central mission, and firmly ensure the correct political direction. By uniting and consolidating consensus among the overseas Chinese community, we can strengthen the force of patriotism and their attachment to the hometown, working together for the comprehensive promotion of Chinese-style modernization and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

At the symposium, representatives of Mr. Chen Jiageng's descendants, the Jimei Alumni Association, Chen Jiageng's educational endeavors, and overseas guests delivered speeches in turn.

Attending the event were ACFORC advisors, Lin Zhaoshu and Lin Jun; Vice Chairman of the ACFORC, Cheng Xueyuan; and full-time Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the Central Committee of the China Zhi Gong Party, Lu Guoyi. Provincial leaders Zhang Yan, Cui Yonghui, Wu Xielin, Lin Wenbin, Zhou Lianqing, and Jiang Erxiong were also present. Descendants and relatives of Mr. Chen Jiageng, including Chen Liren, as well as representatives from overseas (and other regions), representatives from provincial (autonomous region and municipality) federations of returned overseas Chinese, and officials from relevant provincial and municipal departments, representatives from various schools and institutions, scholars, experts, and student representatives also attended the event.

On October 20th, provincial leaders and officials from the ACFORC jointly met with representatives of the guests attending the series of events commemorating the 150th anniversary of Mr. Chen Jiageng's birth in Xiamen.