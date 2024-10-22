Rise Of Renewable Energy: A Key Driver Transforming The Virtual Power Plant Market 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Virtual Power Global Report 2024 – Market Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

The virtual power plant market has grown significantly, projected to increase from $2.35 billion in 2023 to $2.86 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 21.9%. Expansion is attributed to renewable energy advancements, energy storage development, government incentives, pilot projects, and the decentralization of energy systems.

The market is set to experience exponential growth, reaching $6.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 20.8%. This rapid expansion is fueled by growing climate change awareness, increased adoption of renewable energy sources, and economic development. Key trends in the forecast period include digitalization and IoT integration, strategic partnerships, technological advancements, and the decentralization of energy systems.

The increasing focus on renewable energy is driving the growth of the virtual power plant (VPP) market. Renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, require balancing production with consumption. VPPs play a crucial role in demand response, forecasting energy needs, and optimizing energy distribution. As the shift toward renewable energy accelerates, VPPs are set to become essential for energy management.

Major companies operating in the market report are Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Engie SA, General Electric Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc, Asea Brown Boveri Ltd., AGL Energy Ltd., Generac Holdings Inc., EnerNOC, Inc, Enel X Ltd., Osisoft LLC, Limejump Limited, Open Access Technology International Inc., Shell Plc., Stem, Inc., Blueprint Power Technologies Inc., Next Kraftwerke GmbH, Cpower Energy Management, Autogrid Systems Inc., Enbala Power Networks Inc., Comverge, Blue Pillar, Inc, Olivine Inc., Sunverge Energy, Inc., Flexitricity Limited, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

The market is advancing through the development of battery virtual power plants, which integrate distributed home batteries to ensure grid stability and improve energy efficiency. These systems also offer financial incentives during peak demand, making them a key trend in the energy sector.

1) By Technology: Distribution Generation, Demand Response, Mixed Asset

2) By Source: Renewable Energy, Cogeneration, Energy Storage

3) By End User: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

North America was the largest region in the Virtual Power Plant market share in 2023. Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A virtual power plant connects decentralized energy sources like solar, wind farms, and battery storage units into a single, cohesive network managed by a control system. This system enhances energy efficiency and grid stability by optimizing the use of renewable resources and distributed energy assets.

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The Virtual Power Plant Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into virtual power plant market size, virtual power plant market drivers and trends, virtual power plant market major players, virtual power plant competitors' revenues, virtual power plant market positioning, and virtual power plant market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

