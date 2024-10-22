Stefanchuk, Estonian PM Discuss IT Coalition, Purchase Of Ammunition For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime of Estonia Kristen Michal discussed the Victory Plan and strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Stefanchuk wrote this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

The parties focused on Ukraine's urgent needs for its security and defense forces. In particular, they discussed Estonia's participation in the IT coalition and the implementation of the Estonian initiative to purchase artillery ammunition.

“All these steps are designed to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities,” Stefanchuk emphasized.

Other topics discussed during the meeting included the situation in the Ukrainian energy sector and reconstruction, as well as continued cooperation in the areas of digital technologies and cybersecurity.

The Verkhovna Rada chairman thanked Estonia for launching the restoration of one of Ukraine's regions and successfully implementing projects in the Zhytomyr region.

He also expressed his gratitude for Estonia's decision to allocate annual defense assistance of 0.25% of GDP over the next four years and for the new government's readiness to fulfill this commitment.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ruslan Stefanchuk presented Ukraine's Victory Plan to Estonian parliamentarians.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk / Facebook