Ukraine Presses Sexual Assault Charges Against Three Russian Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforcement identified and charged three Russian service members who, in March 2022, violently attacked and sexually assaulted a woman in the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the National , Ukrinform saw.

The investigation learned that three natives of Russia's Tyva, aged 37, 30, and 28, were part of a contingent of the Russian in March 2022 who invaded the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv region.

In early March, they illegally detained a civilian woman, allegedly suspecting her of cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, brought her to one of the houses in the village of Yahidne, where they severely beat her, forced her to undress, and sexually assaulted her.

Then the Russians dragged the woman to the so-called "death basement" in the local school premises, where they once again assaulted her.

All three were charged with the violation of the laws and customs of war.

A pre-trial investigation is underway.

