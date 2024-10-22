Randall & Bruch Are Pleased To Announce The Opening Of Their New Office In Hopewell, Virginia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new office for Randall and Bruch located in Hopewell, VA.

Randall & Bruch's new Hopewell office offers full-service representation, focusing on criminal law, family law, and traffic violations.

HOPEWELL, VA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This northward expansion for Randall & Bruch, P.C. represents a significant achievement for the law firm and emphasizes its commitment to providing experienced legal services to clients in the southern region of Virginia.

The new law office, located between the James River and I-295 in Hopewell, VA, is a full-service law firm that can handle a variety of legal matters. While this new office is full-service, it will mainly focus on criminal law cases, family law issues, and traffic violations such as reckless driving, traffic tickets, and nonmoving violations.

Same Great People, Brand New Location

This new location is staffed by two attorneys who are committed to bringing the strong reputation and zealous advocacy for which Randall & Bruch built their legacy onto the Hopewell area.

Attorney Crawford G. Ellsworth III has over a decade of experience working cases across the spectrum of practice areas. His experience as a prior prosecutor allows him to understand the intricacies on both sides of the courtroom, which he uses to help protect the rights of his clients.

Carol I. Zacheiss, an attorney from the heart of New York City, is well-versed in protecting the rights of her clients in all manner of cases. She assists clients who are facing traffic violations, protective orders, Fourth Amendment search and seizure issues, and many other areas of the law.

The attorneys at Randall & Bruch's new Hopewell office have practiced in the area for years and are excited to be part of this new office. Both are experienced and ready to help protect the rights of the Hopewell community, from traffic violations to criminal law cases.

Serving the Hopewell Community

Randall & Bruch see this northern office location as a great opportunity to provide their decades of legal experience to an underserved market as well as a way to improve the local community by providing full-service legal representation.

The law firm's new office is located at 408 N. 6th Avenue, St. 2, Hopewell, VA 23860, and clients can schedule appointments by calling (757) 742-6115 or by visiting the firm's website . The attorneys at Randall & Bruch welcome the opportunity to evaluate the facts, explain what the law says about your case, and help you devise a proactive strategy for solving your legal problems.

Crawford G. Ellsworth III

Randall & Bruch

+1 757-742-6115

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.