Siriusxm Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI ) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock. This regular quarterly dividend is payable in cash on November 21, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 5, 2024.

SiriusXM is the leading entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to:

