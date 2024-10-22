(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The Global Domain Name System Tools Market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.06 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 12.11% during the forecast period. Enhanced business productivity with effective DNS deployment

Akamai Technologies Inc., CentralNic Group PLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Clarivate PLC, Cloudflare Inc., DigiCert Inc., easyDNS Technologies Inc., GoDaddy Inc., HostDime Global Corp., Microsoft Corp., Namecheap Inc., Newfold Digital Inc., Nexcess LLC, Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Corporation Service Co., TransUnion, and VeriSign Inc. Continue Reading







Domain Name System Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.11% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2062 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.47 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, UK, Canada, and India Key companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., CentralNic Group PLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Clarivate PLC, Cloudflare Inc., DigiCert Inc., easyDNS Technologies Inc., GoDaddy Inc., HostDime Global Corp., Microsoft Corp., Namecheap Inc., Newfold Digital Inc., Nexcess LLC, Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Corporation Service Co., TransUnion, and VeriSign Inc.

Market Driver

In today's technologically advanced business landscape, security threats and vulnerabilities pose significant challenges to organizations. A network breach or data leak can compromise an entire organization, leading to costly lawsuits, insurance claims, and damage to reputation. With the increasing amount of data being stored across networks and cloud-based deployments, cyber threats such as Denial of Service (DoS), Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), phishing, and online fraud are becoming more prevalent. Despite these risks, many organizations, particularly SMEs and those in emerging economies in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, lack the infrastructure and resources to effectively manage cybersecurity in-house. The dynamic cybersecurity risk landscape, evolving compliance standards, and the proliferation of mobility are making it increasingly difficult for companies to manage enterprise security. Managed security services have gained popularity as a solution to these challenges. These services offer firewalls, Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), Domain Name System (DNS) suite, content filtering, DoS protection, security monitoring, and vulnerability analysis. The enhanced quality of service and additional features such as data loss analysis and comprehensive service level agreements are expected to increase the acceptance and growth of managed services. Therefore, the global market for domain name system tools is expected to grow during the forecast period as more organizations turn to managed security services to mitigate cyber risks.



The Domain Name System (DNS) tools market is experiencing significant growth as businesses increasingly prioritize online infrastructure and digital transformation. Key trends include managed DNS services, TLS encryption, GeoDNS, DNS filtering, and DDoS protection. Enterprises, service providers, media and entertainment, retail and ecommerce, IT and ITeS, and telehealth sectors are major adopters. Amazon Route 53 Resolver, secondary DNS servers, and adaptive DNS strategies improve network performance and traffic management. Cloud deployment options include public, private, and hybrid cloud, with large enterprises and IT and telecom sectors leading the way. Cyber threats, such as DNS spoofing and cache poisoning, necessitate secure DNS resolution and encryption. Access controls, predictive analytics , and automated threat detection enhance cybersecurity measures. Load balancing and real-time traffic management are essential for e-commerce initiatives and online services. Standalone DNS tools and on-premises solutions cater to specific needs, while cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics offer advanced capabilities. Overall, DNS tools play a crucial role in ensuring online infrastructure reliability and security.



Market Challenges



The global domain name system (DNS) tools market faces significant challenges due to the increasing number of DNS-related security threats. DNS tools manage a business's domain name portfolio, which is a critical brand identity asset. Malicious actors exploit vulnerabilities in DNS deployments through various attacks, such as denial-of-service (DoS) and distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS), DoS protocol attacks, application-layer attacks, flood attacks, and malicious newly registered domains (NRDs). These threats can compromise an entire organization, leading to costly lawsuits, insurance claims, and defamation. The outsourcing of DNS services exacerbates the issue due to the lack of end-to-end quality control. To mitigate these risks, DNS tools vendors must continuously upgrade their offerings to counter evolving threats and vulnerabilities. The persistent security risks will limit the growth of the global DNS tools market during the forecast period. In today's digital world, IT and

ITeS companies face numerous challenges in managing their online infrastructure, including load balancing, traffic management, and network performance optimization. DNS tools play a crucial role in addressing these challenges by providing adaptive strategies, real-time traffic management, and cyber threat protection. With the rise of cloud deployment, standalone DNS tools are being replaced by cloud-based services like Anycast Network and other DNS services. Large enterprises in IT and telecom, banking, financial services, media and entertainment, retail and ecommerce , and healthcare sectors are increasingly adopting DNS tools to ensure secure DNS resolution, encryption, access controls, and digital transformation. Cyber threats such as distributed denial-of-service attacks, DNS spoofing, and cache poisoning are becoming more sophisticated, making it essential for businesses to invest in predictive analytics, automated threat detection, and machine learning. DNS Server components like Primary DNS Server and Secondary DNS Server require continuous monitoring and updates to ensure optimal performance and security. DNS Service providers offer various deployment options, including cloud and on-premises, to cater to the unique needs of businesses. As businesses embark on e-commerce initiatives and cybersecurity measures, investing in advanced DNS tools is a smart move to ensure uninterrupted online services and protect against cyber threats.

Segment Overview



This domain name system tools market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Managed DNS service 1.2 Standalone DNS tool



2.1 Large enterprises 2.2 Small and medium-size enterprises



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Managed DNS service- The Domain Name System (DNS) Tools market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of businesses and individuals requiring efficient and reliable DNS solutions. These tools help manage and resolve domain name queries, ensuring seamless website access and email delivery. Key players in this market offer various features such as DNS security, load balancing, and traffic management to meet diverse customer needs. The market's growth is driven by the rising adoption of cloud services, the increasing number of internet users, and the need for businesses to have a strong online presence.

Research Analysis

The Domain Name System (DNS) tools market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of Managed DNS services, which offer reliable and efficient DNS management for enterprises and service providers. DNS tools play a crucial role in online infrastructure by translating domain names into IP addresses, ensuring seamless access to websites and applications. Key features of DNS tools include TLS encryption for secure communication, secondary DNS servers for redundancy, GeoDNS for location-based routing, and DDoS protection and filtering for security. DNS tools are used across various industries such as telehealth , public and private cloud, hybrid cloud, media and entertainment, retail and ecommerce, IT and ITeS, and more. DNS tools also offer load balancing and traffic management capabilities, adaptive DNS strategies, network performance optimization, and protection against cyber threats. Standalone DNS tools and cloud deployment options are available for organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to large enterprises. Online infrastructure continues to evolve, and DNS tools are essential for ensuring optimal performance and security in this dynamic environment. Whether deployed on-premises or in the cloud, DNS tools are a critical component of any organization's digital strategy.

Market Research Overview

The Domain Name System (DNS) tools market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing reliance on online infrastructure by enterprises, service providers, and various industries such as telehealth, retail and ecommerce, IT and ITeS, media and entertainment, banking, financial services, telecom and IT, and healthcare. Managed DNS services are gaining popularity for their ability to provide reliable and secure DNS resolution, with features like TLS encryption, secondary DNS servers, GeoDNS, DDoS protection, and DNS filtering. DNS tools are deployed in various environments, including public and private clouds, hybrid clouds, and on-premises. Standalone DNS tools and cloud-based services offer benefits like real-time traffic managemen , automated threat detection, and predictive analytics. Key trends in the market include adaptive DNS strategies, network performance optimization, and cybersecurity measures like secure DNS resolution, encryption, access controls, and protection against cyber threats like Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks, DNS spoofing, and cache poisoning. DNS Server: A primary DNS server is responsible for translating domain names into IP addresses, while a secondary DNS server acts as a backup and provides redundancy. DNS Service: An Anycast Network provides fast and reliable DNS resolution by routing queries to the nearest available server, while other DNS services offer various features like load balancing, traffic management, and on-demand scalability.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Managed DNS Service

Standalone DNS Tool

End-user



Large Enterprises

Small And Medium-size Enterprises

Geography



North America



APAC



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

