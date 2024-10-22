Red Lobster Continues To Build Leadership Team Bob Baker Appointed CFO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry veteran Bob Baker joins the company as Chief Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® today announced the appointment of Bob Baker as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A seasoned leader with diverse experience across full-service, fast-casual, and quick-service restaurant brands, Baker will report to CEO Damola Adamolekun as part of the company's executive leadership team.

Red Lobster Appoints Bob Baker CFO

"Bob brings not only deep financial expertise but also a passion for restaurant operations," said Adamolekun. "His wealth of experience gained across the restaurant industry, combined with his hands-on approach, will be invaluable as we continue to position Red Lobster for long-term growth. Bob thrives on the teamwork required to build and grow great restaurant companies, and I am excited to welcome him to the Red Lobster family."

Baker's career spans more than 30 years, with leadership roles across major restaurant brands. Most recently, he served as CFO at Checkers & Rally's in Tampa, Fla., and Benihana in Miami, Fla. Prior to that, Baker held the dual roles of President and CFO at Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, where he led the brand's expansion from six to over 70 locations. Earlier in his career, he spent 16 years at YUM! Brands, where he gained experience in Finance, Operations, M&A, and Accounting.

Baker holds a Finance degree from Texas Christian University and earned his MBA from the University of Chicago.

