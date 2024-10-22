Jpmorgan Report: Fiscal Hurdles Loom For Latin American Economies In 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) & Co. has released a comprehensive report on the fiscal challenges facing major Latin American economies. The analysis highlights the complex landscape these countries navigate as they approach 2025 budget discussions.



Brazil, the region's largest economy, faces a delicate balance act. While the has announced measures to curb spending growth, much of its fiscal consolidation relies on non-recurring events.



These include the diminishing effect of precautionary disbursements and one-time revenues. expresses doubt about Brazil's commitment to medium-term fiscal consolidation, predicting a deterioration in the primary balance for 2025.



Mexico, having avoided fiscal stimulus during the pandemic, now grapples with an election-year deficit spike. The incoming administration must drastically reduce the deficit while maintaining constitutionally mandated social programs.



JPMorgan anticipates aggressive spending cuts, particularly in infrastructure, to bring the deficit down to 4% of GDP. Argentina's new administration under Javier Milei has pledged fiscal discipline.







JPMorgan expects the country to achieve fiscal balance in the current and coming years. However, challenges remain, including the need to manage external debt amortizations and local currency debt needs.

Fiscal Challenges in Latin America

Colombia faces significant fiscal risks, according to JPMorgan. The Treasury has overestimated fiscal revenues, leading to spending cuts and under-execution of the budget.



The bank expects continued fiscal pressure unless the government moderates its spending increase attempts. Chile aims to compress its fiscal deficit, though JPMorgan predicts a slower pace than the government anticipates.



The bank projects a fiscal deficit of 1.3% of GDP for 2025, consistent with a balanced primary balance. Peru targets reducing its fiscal deficit to 2.8% of GDP by year-end.



Despite challenges, JPMorgan expects improved revenues and forecasts next year's fiscal deficit at 2.2% of GDP. The report emphasizes that while cyclical peak rate pressures may ease in 2025, risks to exchange rates could limit monetary policy flexibility.



High interest payments, combined with elevated interest rates and public debt, may exacerbate consolidation challenges for most countries.



JPMorgan also warns of the potential negative impact of lower commodity prices on fiscal accounts, particularly for commodity-producing nations reliant on royalties.



As Latin American governments navigate these fiscal challenges, the coming years will prove crucial in determining their economic trajectories.



The ability to balance fiscal consolidation with social needs and economic growth will be key to their success in an uncertain global environment.

MENAFN22102024007421016031ID1108807957