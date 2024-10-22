Kuwait Cabinet Reviews GCC-EU Summit, Preparations For GCC Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- The Cabinet held on Tuesday the regular weekly session under chairmanship of the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Following the session, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheridah Al-Mousherji stated that the ministers lauded the State of Kuwait statement, addressed by the Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, at the first GCC-EU Summit, held in Brussels on Wednesday.

Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah, the Cabinet statement noted, had stated that the summit constituted an extraordinary opportunity to promote the bilateral relations, manifest the joint serious and sincere desire to broaden mutual cooperation and press ahead with comprehensive strategic partnerships, based on the vision of Their Highnesses the leaders of GCC states.

The Representative of His Highness the Amir had expressed hope to make progress in the negotiations for free trade between the GCC and the EU, work out a framework accord for cooperation and find alternative formulas for investing the abundant resources of the Gulf and EU countries, affirming that Kuwait as chair of the GCC in 2024 aspires for full coordination with the European partners on all issues of common concern.

He had also affirmed keenness on aiding Iraq to restore its regional status, urging Baghdad to take tangible steps and tackle the sticking issues with Kuwait, namely the demarcation of the marine borders beyond Point 162 according to international conventions and law.

He had also demanded that Iraq abide by bilateral agreements regarding the technical and security aspects of the maritime waterway at Khor Abdullah for these accords boost the concepts of marine conservation, regulating navigation, combating terrorism, illegal trade of arms, narcotics and humans. He had also affirmed the necessity fo pursue the dialogue, based on mutual understanding and respect.

The Cabinet statement, read by Minister Mousherji, noted that the Representative of His Highness the Amir, at the EU-GCC Summit, called for instant cessation of the air strikes waged by the Israeli occupation on Gaza, sparing the region and the world further hazards and jitters.

He had renewed the State of Kuwait's principled, unwavering and historic stand in support of the Palestinian people and their just cause for establishing an independent state to the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, acclaiming a decision by a number of European states to recognize the State of Palestine and urging other countries in the European continent to follow suit.

Also in the proceedings of the session, the ministers were briefed about the meetings that had been held by the Representative of His Highness the Amir on the summit's margins, namely with the Spanish and Greek premiers and chair of the European Council.

They were also informed about preparations for hosting the 45th GCC Summit due in Kuwait on December 1. In this respect, the ministers welcomed the coming leaders of GCC countries, affirming significance of the planned event that depicts the deep-rooted and historic relations among the council member countries.

They noted that the summit would be held to manifest the GCC countries' advocacy of the joint destiny, goals and actions for cementing the march of cooperation, the brotherly bonds for sake of pushing forward the process of development in all spheres for meeting aspirations of the GCC leaders and peoples. (end)

