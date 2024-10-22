SACGC Launches Registration For Johns Hopkins Virtual Orientation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Thaydi

KUWAIT, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) announced on Tuesday opening registration for the virtual orientation meeting organized by the prestigious Johns Hopkins University.

The orientation will introduce the University's scientific enrichment programs for distinguished Kuwaiti students from ages 15 to 17.

In a statement to KUNA, SACGC Director General Neda Al-Daihani said the orientation would provide the students with useful information necessary for the fields of science and at the University.

Al-Daihani called on all gifted students from the aforementioned age group to seize the "rare opportunity" that would enable them to improve their academic and scientific skills in the fields to come.

He pointed out that this is would be the second orientation held between the Center and the American University, reflecting the success and cooperation in providing high quality workshops to students.

It will be held on October 30 at 3:00 pm, and registration is available on the Instagram account: @sacgc_kw, Al-Daihani noted. (end)

