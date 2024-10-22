Ward Off Energy Waste: Unmask Ghostly Gadgets, Save Energy And Money With Home Energy Efficiency Tricks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Identify and Defeat Phantom Power and Treat Your Bill

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silent energy suckers are scattered throughout your home and business, often hiding in plain sight. These invisible drains on electricity can quietly add up to increased power use, even when appliances and devices are in standby mode or turned off, putting additional strain on energy budgets. Pacific and Electric Company (PG&E) is helping identify these costly energy vampires, and support customers with practical ways to lower their energy consumption and save money on monthly bills.

Many of the appliances and devices customers use are always plugged in. But these

always-on appliances and electronics can account for nearly a quarter of customers' annual electricity bill

and can cost the average U.S. household up to $200 a year. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council , the wasted energy across the country is equivalent to brewing 234 cups of coffee every single day for a year.

Biggest Electricity-guzzling Ghouls:



Television

Smart Speakers/Smart Home Devices

Cell Phone/Tablet Chargers

Modem/Internet Router

Gaming Consoles

Desktop Computers & Laptops Countertop Kitchen Appliances: coffee makers, kettles, microwaves

These small no-cost and low-cost changes can help lower energy usage and provide relief when every bit of savings matters:



Unplug devices when not in use

Use

advanced power strips

Turn lights off when you leave the room

Upgrade to

Energy Star®

certified appliances

Use PG&E's free energy and money-saving online tools: Home Energy Checkup

and Energy Action Guide .

Sign up for

HomeIntel : a free program for PG&E customers with a Smart Meter, includes a free Smart Audit account & personal energy coach.

Use a

Kill A Watt® Meter : a device that plugs into the wall to read how much energy is being consumed by an electrical device.

Use a Plug Load Logger : a device that measures and records power and energy consumption and provides time-stamped information for a detailed analysis. Kill A Watt® meters and plug load loggers are available to borrow at the

PG&E Energy Centers Tool Lending Library

(shipping rates may apply) or check your local library for availability. The devices can also be purchased at your nearest hardware store and online.

A comprehensive home idle load self-diagnosis and action guide can also be found here .

Energy Efficiency DIY Tool Kit

Did you know you can lower energy bills and save money with an energy efficiency DIY tool kit ? With an investment of less than $200 in energy-efficient materials, customers can save hundreds of dollars annually on their energy bills.

Energy Efficiency Support Programs



Energy Savings Assistance (ESA) : provides income-eligible customers with energy-savings improvements at no charge.

GoGreen Home Financing : a statewide program which offers affordable financing for energy efficiency upgrades to help homeowners and renters reduce their energy use. Golden State Rebates : This is a statewide program that provides residential residents with instant rebates on energy-efficient products including smart thermostats, air conditioners, and water heaters. Homeowners and renters are eligible to

receive these rebates through single-use coupons they can redeem in-store or online at participating retailers.

Additional Assistance Boo-st

Watch this video

to see the HomeIntel team in action, as a personal energy coach helps identify and eliminate energy vampires.

Additional energy and money-saving strategies that can help customers prepare for the cooler temperatures can be found at pge.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG ), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit

pge

and

pge/news .



SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company

