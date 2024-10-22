The Object Diaries Project Brings Real-Life Connections To Our Digital Times

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 3X Emmy®-Winning Producer Launches Podcast That Explores the Stories Behind Secret Objects

Lisa Weiss, a 3x Emmy® Award-winning producer, announces the launch of her new limited-series podcast, "Object Diaries." The series explores surprising personal stories and connections behind everyday objects.

Throughout her career, Weiss has focused on uncovering shared humanity in daily life. From her tenure at CBS News to co-executive producing Oprah's "Super Soul Sunday," she is known for moving interviews with influential figures including President Barack Obama and Dr. Maya Angelou.

With "Object Diaries," Weiss brings her intimate storytelling to a new format, uncovering the extraordinary in the ordinary. She invites listeners to explore how mundane possessions can be vessels of memory, emotion, and attachment.

"'Object Diaries' explores the hidden stories that shape us, one object at a time, while celebrating analog connection in our increasingly digital world," says Weiss.

Each episode takes listeners on an intimate journey, revealing powerful stories through objects that hold deep memories-from a hidden diary to a life-changing piece of paper. The podcast uncovers universal emotions and shared experiences of love, loss, hope, and resilience.

Episode 1 : Rohingya refugee Imran Mohammad Fazal Hoque changes his life with the unexpected power of a single piece of paper.

Episode 2 : When Gabrielle Blackwell reads her mother's hidden diary, it opens a story about mothers, daughters, and healing. Episode 3 : Lisa Weiss explores her obsession with objects through her late father's small cigar box filled with trinkets.

"Object Diaries" was independently produced by Jessica Terrell and April Estrellon, with Lisa Weiss. The capsule collection is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Blending emotional depth with engaging storytelling, the series offers a fresh perspective on the human experience. For more information, visit ObjectDiaries .

About Lisa Weiss

Lisa Weiss is a writer and 3X Emmy® Award-winning leader of Storybeat Studio , a storytelling and public relations company combating invisibility and disconnection. With over two decades as a media executive and writer for brands including Oprah Winfrey and CBS News, her work has been published in The Boston Globe, Shondaland, and USA Today. Weiss was named a Forbes Next 1000 entrepreneur and a Tory Burch Fellow.

