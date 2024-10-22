Versatile Upright Radiotherapy Solution And Strategic Partnerships Are Set To Accelerate Cancer Treatment Innovations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Leo Cancer Care Marie solution* features an upright patient positioning system and CT scanner.

MIDDLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leo Cancer Care , a leading upright radiation therapy solutions specialist, is working to unlock previously hard-to-access modalities with its versatile Marie® product through a series of innovative partnerships.The system is positioned in the as beam agnostic – meaning it can be placed in front of any fixed particle beam - and aims to make treatment modalities, including proton, carbon ion, neutron, and FLASH therapies, more mainstream.In order to deliver this, Leo Cancer Care is building on its existing strategic relationships with Mevion Medical Systems and Hitachi, renowned for their proton therapy technologies, by forging new partnerships with LinearBeam, ProNova Solutions, and ProTom International.Stephen Towe, CEO of Leo Cancer Care said:“Our top priority is expanding access to cancer care worldwide, and partnering with more beam providers is a key strategy to help us achieve that goal. Emerging proton therapy vendors are increasingly looking to us to reduce the size and cost of their systems. The growing list of configurations using our Marie solution signals a shift in the industry and confirms that upright radiation therapy is here to stay.”Leo Cancer Care's Marie solution has been heralded as a paradigm shift. By adopting a fixed beam approach and rotating the patient, Marie reduces the need for large, rotating gantries and the necessary shielding and space to accommodate them, addressing a significant barrier to the implementation of particle therapies in many clinical settings.This innovative system features an upright patient positioning system combined with a CT scanner, enabling both simulation and treatment at the isocenter in a natural, upright posture. This positioning not only aims to enhance patient comfort, but global research indicates it could also minimize motion during therapy, aiming to improve the efficiency of radiation delivery.Marie is also helping to unlock emerging particle therapy modalities, including Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) and FLASH. Leo Cancer Care continues to strengthen its collaborations in these critical areas of cancer treatment.The company's existing partnership with Aviko Radiopharmaceuticals and Neutron Therapeutics aims to develop a product that expands the potential of BNCT as a treatment for various types of cancer.Similarly, the relationship with THERYQ focuses on developing their FLASHDEEP product, a promising solution that aims to deliver ultra-high dose radiation at unprecedented speeds, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues.These partnerships underscore Leo Cancer Care's commitment to prioritizing the accessibility of future treatment options while enhancing the patient experience and treatment efficiency through advanced upright therapy solutions.*Please Note: Leo Cancer Care's Marie solution is not yet clinically available.

