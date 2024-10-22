Tapestry Celebrates Team Members On Great Place To Work US Certification Nation Day

(MENAFN- 3BL) In honor of Great Place To Work US's Certification Nation Day, we celebrate Tapestry's own Great Place To Work Certified status! This recognition is based directly on employee feedback about different aspects of our company like leadership, purpose, and culture; to say we're proud is an understatement.

At Tapestry, we cultivate a place for people who are both warm and rigorous, work that is both challenging and fun, a culture led by both head and heart. And while each of our brands is unique and independent, we share a commitment to innovation and authenticity. We use our collective strengths to connect with our customers and empower our communities to make the fashion industry more sustainable, and to build a company that's equitable, inclusive and diverse.

Thank you to all of Our Tapestry team members – this one's for you.

Learn more about Tapestry's Great Place to Work Certification status

About Tapestry, Inc.

Tapestry Inc. is a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. Our global house of brands unites the magic of Coach, kate spade new york and Stuart Weitzman. Each of our brands is unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. We use our collective strengths to move our customers and empower our communities to create a better-made future, and to build a company that is equitable, inclusive and diverse. Individually, our brands are iconic. Together, we stretch what's possible.