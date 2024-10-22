Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Interior Meets With Saudi Director Of Public Security

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of the of Interior HE Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi met, Tuesday, with Director of Public Security in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Lt. Gen. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Bassami, on the occasion of his visit to Doha to attend the meeting of the Joint security committee between the Ministries of Interior in the two countries.

The meeting discussed a broad range of topics of shared interest, in addition to cooperative relationships between the two countries in security fields and ways to advance them.