Qatari-Saudi Ministries Of Interior 1St Meeting On Joint Security Committee For Cooperation In Crime Prevention

Doha: The first meeting of the Joint Security Committee for Cooperation in Crime Prevention between the Ministries of Interior of the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was held today in Doha.

The Qatari side was led by Director General of Public Security Major General Mohammed Jassim Al Sulaiti, while the Saudi side was headed by Director General of Public Security Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Bassami.

The meeting discussed several topics and explored avenues for cooperation to enhance efforts in combating and preventing crime.

It was attended by several leaders and officials from both the Ministries of Interior and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).