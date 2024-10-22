JIRIS Unveils AI-Powered Homecare Software At 2024 Home Care And Hospice Conference And Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jiris homecare software logo

Jiris debuts its AI-powered homecare software at the 2024 NAHC Conference, showcasing the innovative solutions to streamline caregiver scheduling.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jiris , a cutting-edge homecare software solution, is thrilled to announce its official launch at the 2024 Home Care and Hospice and Expo, hosted by the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) in Tampa, Florida. With a mission to revolutionize homecare management, Jiris introduces advanced AI capabilities designed to streamline operations and enhance patient care.AI-Powered Innovation Meets Real-World Homecare NeedsDeveloped by a team with deep industry expertise, including the creators of RouteGenie - leading software for NEMT, Jiris brings a powerful AI assistant directly into the hands of caregivers and homecare administrators. The software simplifies complex tasks such asshift assignment, data retrieval, and decision-making, all while ensuring compliance with industry regulations.“We're excited to debut Jiris at this year's NAHC Conference,” said Managing Partner, Jonathon Anthon at Jiris.“Our goal is to empower caregivers with technology that enhances efficiency, allowing them to focus more on delivering exceptional patient care. The feedback we've received from early demos has been overwhelmingly positive, and we can't wait to showcase our AI-driven solution to the broader homecare and hospice community.”Attendees at the conference can visit Jiris at Booth #547. Visitors will experience firsthand how Jiris simplifies scheduling in just a few clicks, optimizes caregiver management, and improves patient outcomes through intelligent automation.The Future of Homecare is HereJiris differentiates itself from other software solutions by focusing on the user experience and building upon lessons learned in the medical transportation sector. Its intuitive design ensures that caregivers and managers can adopt the technology seamlessly, while its AI assistant helps users find critical data and make informed decisions.“We've seen how technology can transform industries,” said Jonathon Anthon, Managing Partner of Jiris.“With Jiris, we aim to take homecare to the next level by delivering a platform that not only meets the needs of today but anticipates the challenges of tomorrow.”Connect with Jiris at the 2024 Home Care and Hospice ExpoJiris is inviting all attendees to stop by Booth 547 for in-depth discussions and exclusive insights into the future of homecare management. For those unable to attend, demo requests can be submitted via the Jiris website at jirishealth.About JirisJiris is a next-generation home care software solution designed to streamline operations through AI-driven insights and automation. Built by industry veterans with extensive experience in the homecare and medical transportation sectors, Jiris offers a user-friendly platform that helps providers manage schedules, caregivers, and compliance efficiently. Jiris has operations in Western New York and South Florida and is committed to empowering the homecare community with innovative technology.

Jonathon Anthon

Jiris

+1 305-771-0131

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.