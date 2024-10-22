DARPA's Kenneth Taz Plaks To Chair Flight Test Historical Foundation's Gathering Of Eagles To Recognize X-62A VISTA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Panel on flight test milestones for the X-62A VISTA, a one-of-a-kind aircraft modified to test artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, will headline event

EDWARDS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Flight Test Historical Foundation , a nonprofit building the most comprehensive museum in the world to preserve flight test achievements made by NASA, the Department of Defense, and civilian aerospace, invites the public to its annual "Gathering of Eagles" awards ceremony and fundraiser to be held Nov. 9 at the Hellenic Center in Lancaster, Calif.

Continue Reading

Visionaries behind the X-62A VISTA, a one-of-a-kind aircraft modified to test AI algorithms, will be recognized.

Dr. Kenneth "Taz" Plaks, director of DARPA's Tactical Technology Office, will serve as honorary chair for the Flight Test Historical Foundation's 2024 "Gathering of Eagles" awards ceremony and fundraiser. (Photo By: DARPA)

Post this





The event will recognize individuals who have demonstrated exemplary achievements in flight test and will include a panel discussion with the industry team behind the X-62A VISTA: Calspan, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, and the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School (USAF TPS). First conceived of in 1988, and through more than 30 years of technological advancement, VISTA is the first-ever manned, tactical aircraft to integrate AI and autonomy capabilities.

In September 2023, VISTA, as part of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Air Combat Evolution (ACE) program , successfully participated in a first-ever simulated dogfight against a human-piloted F-16 in the skies over Edwards Air Force Base. The ACE program has continued to refine its algorithms and, in May 2024, U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall flew in the AI-piloted VISTA to experience firsthand the future of aviation.

"Gathering of Eagles" will be chaired by Dr. Kenneth "Taz" Plaks , director of DARPA's Tactical Technology Office, which oversees ACE. Plaks retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2014, where he was the Air Force director for special programs. Prior to that, he commanded the Air Force's largest test squadron. He is also a graduate of the USAF TPS.

"I'm grateful to the Flight Test Historical Foundation for its recognition of the X-62A VISTA's considerable contributions to aerospace advancement," said Plaks. "VISTA's unique capabilities as an adaptable testbed made it possible to quickly and safely execute the ACE program, testing AI-driven autonomous tactical maneuvers in the real world. My thanks to the individuals being recognized this year who are leaders in pioneering a responsible path forward for building trust in autonomous systems and accelerating the future of aviation."

Individual contributors

who helped pioneer VISTA's technology will be presented with the Flight Test Historical Foundation's coveted Eagle Award, and its new Falcon Award.

"The Flight Test Museum's national mission is to ensure that the advances that have taken place at Edwards Air Force Base, including the aircraft, spacecraft, and countless flight test memorabilia that have led our nation to break barriers, are preserved to inspire the next generation of innovators," said Art Thompson, board chairman of the Flight Test Historical Foundation.

Along with tributes to trailblazers such as Chuck Yeager, a founding member of the Flight Test Historical Foundation, who broke the sound barrier in the Bell X-1 in 1947, the museum will house notable air- and spacecraft, including the Lockheed A-12 "Oxcart" and the last remaining NASA Lunar Landing Research Vehicle.

To support the Flight Test Museum, visit: flighttestmuseum .

About the Flight Test Historical Foundation

A private nonprofit organization, the Flight Test Historical Foundation is raising funds to build the Flight Test Museum at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and support the Blackbird Airpark Annex in Palmdale, Calif. The Foundation's fundraising efforts focus on new construction and exhibits, aircraft acquisition and restoration, and educational programs. For additional information, visit

Media Contact:

Amy Akmal

Flight Test Historical Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE Flight Test Historical Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED